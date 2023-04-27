BRANDON — Mount Anthony baseball etched out a one-run victory at Otter Valley thanks to the arm of Colby Granger and the legs of Aaron Whitman.
Granger was dominant on the mound. He tossed a complete game, allowing one run on five hits, walking one and striking out 11. Otter Valley's bats got to him in the first inning for its lone run.
MAU evened things at one in the top of the fourth. With the game still tied at 1-1 in the top of the seventh, Whitman used his speed to score the decisive run. He drew a one-out walk and proceeded to steal both second and third base with two outs. He made his way home on a passed ball, putting the Patriots ahead for the first time all afternoon.
Granger kept the Otters off the scoreboard in the bottom half of the inning to clinch the win, MAU's fifth straight.
The Patriots improve to 5-2 and play their home opener Monday at 4:30 against Fair Haven.