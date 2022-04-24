Hoosick Falls scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Tucker Thayne and a triple by Josh Colegrove to turn a one run deficit into a one run lead as Hoosick Falls pulled out a 9-8 win over cross-border rival Mount Anthony on Saturday afternoon.
Ben Smith pitched 2 innings of hitless relief to get his first varsity win for the Panthers.
Nat Greenslet led the MAU bats with 2 RBIs despite not registering a hit. Greenslet drove in a run on a ground out and also hit a sacrifice fly.
It was the second of a doubleheader for MAU, who pulled out a 10-4 win Saturday morning over Otter Valley thanks to a seven run third inning.
With the game scoreless heading into the bottom of the third, MAU’s Carter Thompson and Colby Granger started the inning off with back to back singles. Thompson came around to score on a passed ball, which opened up the floodgates.
Greenslet, Josh Worthington and Aidan Buggee would all drive in runs in the inning as the Patriots built a commanding 7-0 lead.
Matt Waseluski got the start for MAU, lasting three innings while allowing two runs (one earned) and striking out six.
Worthington finished off the final four innings on the mound for MAU.
Brattleboro comes to Bennington Tuesday for a 4:30 first pitch.