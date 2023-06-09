BENNINGTON — Trailing by four runs entering the bottom of the seventh inning against Essex in its playoff opener on May 30, the only people who believed Mount Anthony baseball would pull off the comeback were the ones with “Patriots” across their jerseys.
Yet, here they are a week and a half later, set to make the program’s first state championship game appearance in a dozen years Saturday against CVU.
MAU showed grit and determination putting together that seventh inning rally to extend its season. Two innings later, senior tri-captain Josh Worthington sent MAU to the next round with his walk-off single. The Patriots did what the playoffs are all about that day: survive and advance.
The incredible comeback instilled confidence in the team, according to manager Trevor Coyne, and they haven't looked back since.
“I think that set the tone for the playoffs,” he said.
As has been the case all season long, it all started with Worthington. The MAU infielder began the bottom of the seventh with a single.
“Josh is the main source of energy for this team,” said fellow senior captain Nat Greenslet. “Once he got that hit, we all just started rolling.”
Worthington describes those moments as “a spark.”
“These boys behind me, they feed off of me,” he said. “Once you get that one little spark, our team rolls with it. It’s been happening game after game, that one spark and we just roll.”
And roll they have, behind Worthington’s leadership. The Patriots defeated rival Burr and Burton in the Division I quarterfinals 4-2 and are coming off a 6-5 victory on Tuesday at No. 2 South Burlington.
It’s been an entire team effort to get MAU to this stage for the first time since 2011. Worthington leads the team in batting average (.412), but four others sit above .300 on the season, as well: Carter Thompson, Tanner Bushee, Connor Hannan and Aaron Whitman.
Hannan, Bushee and Colby Granger have been the constants on the hill, all logging north of 30 innings and have a sub-1.30 ERA, giving the Patriots a trio of arms they trust in any situation.
Maybe MAU’s biggest improvement this year has come in the field. Greenslet has been a stud behind the plate for the Patriots, while Bryce VanVoorhis has been flashing his leather at third base all season long. They’re just two of the pieces to an improved defensive performance, which has been massive for MAU.
“It’s the non-standout guys who are also, quietly, standing out,” Coyne said.
Hannan, another captain for the Patriots, says the team has put the pressure off themselves this year, which has been a key to finding success.
“We’re a lot more confident this year and we’re having fun on the baseball field,” he said “Since this is our last year, we came in here and (said), ‘Just have fun.’”
With that newfound confidence, the Patriots feel like Saturday’s Division I state championship game at the University of Vermont’s Centennial Field is theirs to win.
“It’s gonna come down to us playing our ball,” Worthington said. “The way we play is something you don’t see normally. As long as we bring that energy and play our game, I think we get it done.”
First pitch between the No. 3 Patriots and No. 1 Redhawks is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.