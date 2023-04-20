WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Mount Anthony baseball plated six runs in the final two innings to break a 4-4 tie against Mount Greylock on Thursday.
Carter Thompson began the run, singling home Riley Thurber from second on a hard groundball to center field. Nat Greenslet added an insurance run with his sac fly two batters latter before the Mounties were able to get out of the inning.
The Patriots added four insurance runs in the following frame, beginning with a Thurber RBI single to left. Thompson once again brought Thurber home with his second RBI single in as many innings, followed by a RBI single off the bat of Tanner Bushee.
Colby Granger nearly went the distance for the Patriots on the mound, recording all but the final out. He allowed 10 hits, three earned runs, walked one and struck out seven. Thompson pitched in relief, retiring the lone batter he faced.
Leading the Mount Greylock bats was Jackson Shelsy (3 for 4). MAU improves to 2-2 and faces Hoosick Falls Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hoosick, N.Y.