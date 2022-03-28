BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony baseball is looking to take the next step after a 2021 season in which the Patriots earned the No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Patriots’ season ended sooner than they would have liked, as No. 12 St. Johnsbury bounced MAU in the opening round of the playoffs with a 8-5 win in Bennington.
Now in his second year at the helm, MAU coach Trevor Coyne said the Patriots' 2022 goal is to win a playoff game.
“We got that experience last year, but it didn’t go well,” Coyne said. “We hope to win a playoff game and be competitive every game, no matter who we play. Can’t be scared of anybody.”
While MAU hopes to build off of last season, it has a considerable lineup turnover it’ll have to maneuver to get back to the playoffs. The Patriots graduated six seniors after the 2021 season, and all six were starters.
Another starter, Austin Grogan, decided not to play this spring. Grogan was MAU’s starting centerfielder.
Coyne believes that all eight of his returning players from last season will slide into those holes and become starters. Jake Tibbetts, who will be MAU’s ace, figures to be among the most impactful.
When not on the mound, the senior will play second base. With the bat in his hand, Coyne said he’ll likely be the Patriots’ three-hole hitter.
Connor Hannon and Nat Greenslet are two more players whose roles will increase as they hope to lead MAU back to the playoffs. Both juniors will figure into the pitching rotation and spend time patrolling the hot corner at third base.
Carter Thompson, Tanner Bushee and Josh Worthington are also trending toward being starters on opening day.
Coyne praised Worthington’s defensive abilities, calling him a “solid defender.”
That’s an area that MAU struggled with in Coyne’s first season as coach. Untimely and costly errors cost the Patriots winnable games last spring.
“Defense plays a huge role. All of the basic mechanical stuff that you think you work on every day, and it happens in the game you're like, man, I should have worked on that.”
Coyne is trying to make sure the defensive woes don’t peak their head again in 2022.
“I think the game experience for me was key to changing everything up. Everything we do is different now.”
With a larger emphasis on that facet of the game, Coyne sees his team’s athleticism as an advantage. MAU has tons of speed. They also have 10 pitchers on their roster, a key for a team looking to make a run come playoff time.
While the talent of the 2021 MAU class will be missed, one former Patriot has found a new way to impact the program.
Brodie Krawczyk is helping out Coyne on the MAU coach staff. Krawczyk was one of MAU’s best players last season. He pitched, played short and was a threat on the basepaths every time he got on.
“He asked if I needed any help, and I said why don’t you come to an open gym, see if you like it. He's been here ever since.”
A pair of newcomers will look to have an immediate impact. Conye has been impressed with Colby Granger’s arm strength and complimented the juniors curveball.
MAU’s coach also said senior Matt Wasieleuski has taken a big leap as he prepares for his final high school baseball season.
Mount Anthony begins its 2022 season at home, hosting Mount Greylock April 11 at 4:30 p.m.