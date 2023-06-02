BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony baseball came out on top in a hard-fought game with Burr and Burton Academy on Friday night, taking the rubber match in the season series with their Route 7 rivals and – more importantly – advancing to the state semifinals after the 4-2 win.
A lightning delay in the bottom of the second inning took almost as long as a well-pitched and defensively solid game. Colby Granger got the win in a gutty complete game performance, allowing just two runs (one earned) and returning to the mound to pitch the bulk of the game after the 90-minute hiatus.
Granger trusted the defense behind him and pitched to contact. Only two of the 21 outs he recorded were by strikeout, but Granger’s steady mix of off-speed pitches kept the Bulldogs off balance, and he scattered six hits through his seven innings pitched.
“He let our defense play today, and we made all the plays,” said MAU Coach Trevor Coyne.
Granger only surrendered one walk, and it was the first hitter he faced, but BBA made him pay for it. BBA second baseman Nate Smilko drew the free pass to lead off the game and later came around to score on a single by Seb Dostal.
After Ozzie Weber popped out to second, MAU center fielder Aaron Whitman saved two runs by running down a hard liner off the bat of BBA’s Daniel Scarlotta to end a shaky top of the first. Whitman made the crucial snow cone catch running to his left to keep the damage to one run, and Granger was tough for the BBA bats to figure out from there.
Josh Worthington and Tanner Bushee led the way offensively for the Patriots. Worthington was 2-4, leading off the game with a double down the right field line and later scoring on Tanner Hannan’s sacrifice fly that evened the game up at 1. Bushee (2-3), came around to score when Whitman punched a single through the right side of the infield to put MAU up 2-1
It was Worthington and Bushee who scored in the fifth, as well. Bushee scorched a double to left center to plate Worthington, and the Bulldogs elected to intentionally walk Hannan to pitch to Whitman. Freshman Asa Reis came in to pinch run for Hannan, and was promptly picked off on a slick move from Weber.
That lightened the damage from Whitman’s at bat, who worked the count full before hitting the ball hard to the opposite field. Scarlotta misplayed it, though, allowing Bushee to score with Whitman ending up on third, bringing the score to 4-2. That chased Smith, and Dostal came in to pitch the remaining 1.1 innings for the Bulldogs.
“We had a handful of errors out there that were costly, but it should be more about them,” BBA Coach Ed Lewicki said following the game, pointing to the MAU dugout.
“They were the better team, they deserve to win,” he added. “They got the clutch hits when they needed them today and their pitcher did great.”
Asked to reflect on the season, Lewicki’s thoughts sounded like the game on Friday was a microcosm of the Bulldogs’ entire year.
“We didn’t hit to our potential, but we pitched to it for sure. We were dominating pitching-wise,” he said. “Our team E.R.A. was sub-1.70. Sebastian’s was sub- 1.00.”
“I’m real proud of the guys, though. The way we started the year 0-2, but we were on an eight-game win streak until today… So I’m proud of them and looking forward to next year. I hope they win,” Lewicki said, again gesturing to the Patriots.
As for the Patriots, they’ll be on the road to face second-seeded South Burlington at 4:30 on Tuesday. They enter that game 1-1 against South Burlington this year, as well. They dropped a 6-3 decision in mid-April at South Burlington, but evened things up against them with a 4-3 win at home on May 4.
“Two more to go,” Coyne said. “We had a feeling that if we were to get to the third round, we’d be facing them. They’re a good team, and we know we can beat them. We’re confident, ready to go. Ready to see them.”