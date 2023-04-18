LYNDON — Mount Anthony baseball earned its first win of the season on the road Tuesday, defeating Lyndon 11-1 behind lights out pitching courtesy of Tanner Bushee.
The MAU junior drew the start and pitched into the sixth inning, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven and issuing two walks.
Bushee helped his own cause, recording three hits and as many RBIs, two of which came on a double to left field in the top of the fifth.
MAU tacked on a run in both the first and second inning before breaking the game open a bit with a three-run top of the third.
The Patriots added four more in the fifth.
Josh Worthington and Carter Thompson closed out the game on the hill. Colby Granger and Sean Moriarty added two RBIs apiece in the win.
MAU (1-2) returns to the diamond at Mount Greylock (Mass.) High School Thursday at 4:30 p.m.