MAU BBA BASEBALL 5/9/2023

Mount Anthony third basemen Bryce Vanvoorhis fields a ground ball.

 Gary Baker — Banner correspondent
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The battery of Connor Hannan and Nat Greenslet proved to be effective for Mount Anthony during its 8-0 win over Fair Haven on Thursday.

The former pitched a complete game shutout, limiting the visitors to four hits while striking out 12. Meanwhile, Greenslet led the Patriots with three RBIs. The MAU catcher stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs and the bases loaded.

Fair Haven, trailing 2-0, elected to intentionally walk Hannan to load the bases. Greenslet made the visitors pay for that decision, clearing the bases on his double to left field. 

Aaron Whitman sent Greenslet home four pitches later with his RBI triple to center. He scored on the same play, as the Fair Haven third basemen was unable to coral the throw.

Carter Thompson and Hunter Sherwin also added an RBI each for the Patriots.

MAU (9-2) heads to Rutland Saturday for an 11 a.m. first pitch.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.