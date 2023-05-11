BENNINGTON — The battery of Connor Hannan and Nat Greenslet proved to be effective for Mount Anthony during its 8-0 win over Fair Haven on Thursday.
The former pitched a complete game shutout, limiting the visitors to four hits while striking out 12. Meanwhile, Greenslet led the Patriots with three RBIs. The MAU catcher stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs and the bases loaded.
Fair Haven, trailing 2-0, elected to intentionally walk Hannan to load the bases. Greenslet made the visitors pay for that decision, clearing the bases on his double to left field.
Aaron Whitman sent Greenslet home four pitches later with his RBI triple to center. He scored on the same play, as the Fair Haven third basemen was unable to coral the throw.
Carter Thompson and Hunter Sherwin also added an RBI each for the Patriots.
MAU (9-2) heads to Rutland Saturday for an 11 a.m. first pitch.