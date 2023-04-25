Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony baseball made quick work of its Southern Vermont League rival, defeating Brattleboro 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

Tanner Bushee threw a gem for the Patriots, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 batters in his complete game shutout.

The MAU junior had the benefit of a 7-0 lead before he threw his first pitch, as the Patriots jumped on Brattleboro out of the gate.

The first seven batters reached safely, including a single off the bat of Colby Granger to left field that plated two runs. Josh Worthington had his own two RBI single in the inning, his second hit of the first, while Bryce Vanvoorhis and Connor Hannan took ball four with the bases loaded for an RBI walk. Bushee also scored in the inning on a wild pitch.

It’s MAU’s fourth straight win after starting the season 0-2. The Patriots hope to keep the streak alive Thursday at Otter Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

