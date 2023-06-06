SOUTH BURLINGTON — Mount Anthony baseball is heading to its first state championship in a dozen years thanks to its 6-5 win over South Burlington on Tuesday.
Tanner Bushee started things with a bang, hitting a solo home run over the left field fence in the top of the first inning.
No. 2 South Burlington wasted no time answering, as James Chagnon hit a 3-run home run over the centerfield wall in the bottom of the inning to give the Wolves a 3-1 advantage.
The No. 3 Patriots added five runs in the fourth to retake the lead, 6-3. Carter Thompson added a two RBI single in the frame.
Connor Hannan drew the start for MAU, picking up the win in his four innings of work. Hannan allowed five earned runs while striking out five and walking one Wolves batter. He also went 1-for-4 at the plate.
South Burlington once again answered MAU’s offense with another home run in the bottom of the fourth, this time a 2-run shot off the bat of Lucas LaMothe, making it a 6-5 ballgame.
Bushee took over in the fifth, and closed out the win for the Patriots. He worked through nearly an hour weather delay in the sixth inning, keeping the Wolves off the scoreboard.
Josh Worthington reached base three times from the leadoff spot, going 1-for-2 and drawing two walks.
MAU advances to play No. 1 CVU in the state championship.