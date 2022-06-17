The Southern Vermont League announced its all-opponent boys and girls track teams on Thursday.
Burr and Burton had the most athletes (eight) of any local school named to the all-league teams, with four boys and four girls receiving the honor.
Mount Anthony was closely behind, with seven total nominations while two Arlington athletes also received the distinction.
Benjamin Dossett, Carson Gordon, Michael Hornby and Eric Mulroy were named to the SVL Division II boys all-opponent team.
Mulroy won the D-II state championship in the javelin with his toss of 46.38 meters in Burlington.
Tristan Prescott, who also won a D-II state title in the long jump, joins fellow Bulldogs Siobhan O’Keefe, Amelia Maier and Toni Levitas on the SVL D-II girls all-opponent team.
MAU had four boys make the D-I SVL all-opponent team, including its big three of Andrew Ponessi, Brooks Robson and Isaiah Brunache.
Robson and Brunache both took home state titles this spring, while Ponessi had a pair of runner-up finishes.
Conner Bell, a standout in javelin, also received the all-league honor for MAU.
Three Patriots on the girls team received the SVL all-opponent honor: Morgan Washburn, Maya Perry and Tiffany Carey.
Arlington’s Denita Moore made the D-IV SVL all-opponent team. Moore won her second consecutive discus state championship with a toss of 28.74 meters during the state meet in Manchester.
Fellow Eagle Owen Emmons was the lone Arlington boys track athlete to make the all-opponent team.