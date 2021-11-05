BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony clinched its first championship game appearance of the millennium with a 27-0 win over No. 6 Spaulding on Friday night.
The Patriots have found success all season long running to the outside with Ayman Naser. Spaulding took that option away early, but the multi-dimensional MAU offense didn’t bat an eye.
Tanner Bushee looked comfortable from the pocket, passing for 195 yards in the MAU win, connecting with Braeden Billert on scores of 10 and 15 yards through the air. Billert’s second score was a magnificent toe-tap as he hugged the out of bounds line in the end zone with a defender all over him, somehow securing the catch while keeping himself inbounds.
The 195 yards mark the second highest total Bushee has thrown for this season. The sophomore signal caller had a season-high 321 passing yards against Burr and Burton in a come from behind victory.
Coach Chad Gordon has preached all season long that his Patriots are a balanced offense. They proved so during Friday night’s win.
“We are a complete team, there's no individuals out here,” Gordon said. “Every week, someone different steps up and is the man for that game.”
Friday night, it was multiple Patriots stepping up. Billert made a handful of very difficult and timely catches.
Austin Grogan had a couple clutch catches himself, but the senior’s true impact came on the defensive side of the ball.
Trailing 14-0 late in the first half, Spaulding went to its bag of tricks. QB Andrew Trottier threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Zack Wilson setting up a double pass. Wilson found Cole Benoit behind the Patriots defense that was sucked up thinking Wilson would run.
The play appeared destined to put points on the scoreboard for the visitors as no defender was within five yards of Benoit when he caught the ball. Grogan turned on the jets and caught up to the Spaulding receiver and punched the ball out from behind after a 50 yard gain. Naser fell on the ball at the 35 yard line, and the momentum shifted back in MAU’s favor.
“We practice that, every week we start practice with a turnover circuit,” Gordon said. “Austin executed perfectly there. That was a huge momentum change, just (a) big play.”
Naser was held to just 16 yards on five carries in the first half, but MAU went back to the drawing board at the half. The adjustments proved beneficial, as Naser finished his day with 120 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Naser’s longest run of the night came with MAU facing a third down and 30 in the fourth quarter. The junior back picked up 55 yards on that one carry, setting up Billert’s spectacular touchdown grab later in the drive.
The Mount Anthony defense looked dominant. A mixture of QB pressure and stopping the run is a formula for success, and that’s exactly what the Patriot defense did for large portions of the game.
Turnovers have been a theme, and MAU snatched the ball away from Spaulding three times. Along with forcing a fumble, Grogan also got his hands on an interception near the goal line. Carter Thompson also intercepted a Spaulding pass.
MAU now has one week to prepare for No. 1 Bellows Falls for the Division II title.
This year’s Patriots team may be making program history by reaching its first state championship game in 27 years, but they are hungry for more. Gordon relayed his players sentiment after the win.
“We didn't come this far to only come this far,” Gordon said. “They're not gonna settle just playing in the championship. We're ready to win this.”