BENNINGTON — The job is half done. That’s the message Mount Anthony boys soccer coach Mike Molloy shared after the Patriots defeated Burr and Burton 4-0 Thursday night on Spinelli Field in its first round matchup of the John James tournament.
MAU is seeking its first John James championship since 2017, a 1-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
If the Patriots can replicate Thursday night’s performance, they’ll be in a great position to recapture the bragging rights for their hometown tournament.
It took MAU around 10 minutes to settle in against its rival. That’s when Luke Rizio sent a through ball down the middle of the field that found the foot of a hustling Collin Bevin.
The MAU forward gained possession as he beat the Bulldogs last line of defense, took a few more steps toward the BBA net for good measure and tapped in the game’s first score in the 28th minute.
The Bulldogs nearly had the equalizer three minutes later.
Moving down the left side of the field, Carson Gordon tried the far post on a tough angle. MAU keeper Aiden Moscarello dove to the right as the ball dribbled toward the net. The shot had a chance, but curved a few inches past the post and out of bounds.
Silas Rella-Neill added a score less than 10 minutes later, on a feed from Evan Eggsware, and the momentum swung heavily in favor of the Patriots.
An unassisted goal off the foot of Sam Umphlett in the 12th made it 3-0 MAU before the half.
BBA’s Andrew Claire tested Moscerello with 10 minutes to go in the half, firing a shot on net that the Patriots’ goalkeeper was able to handle.
Pete McKenna finished the scoring, heading in a cross from Eggsware with less than 20 minutes to play that sealed the MAU victory.
The Patriots now switch their attention to Brattleboro, who defeated Arlington 6-1 in the John James opener on Thursday afternoon.
That match will be played Saturday at 7 p.m. on Spinelli Field.