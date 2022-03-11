BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony football is coming off its most successful season in decades, reaching the title game for the first time since 1994. The season didn’t end the way the Patriots hoped, as Bellows Falls claimed the Division II championship with its 57-35 win.
This week the path back to the playoffs was made clear for MAU and all Vermont football programs with the release of the 2022 regular season schedule.
It promises to be an entertaining fall for Patriots fans. MAU’s pursuit back to the Division II championship game begins with a trip up to Division I Colchester in Week 1.
The Patriots are set to battle the Lakers Sept. 2 before its home-opener in Week 2 against Spaulding. That game is against the Crimson Tide is a rematch of the Division II semifinal, which ended in a 27-0 MAU victory.
Week 3 offers another 2021 playoff rematch as the defending champion Bellow Falls Terriers make their way to Bennington. MAU will look to exact revenge in a must-watch Friday night at Spinelli on Sept. 16.
MAU plays its first day game of the season in Week 4 in a road contest against Mount Mansfield.
Week 5 is the Patriots’ homecoming game with U-32 coming to town. Lyndon hosts MAU in Week 6.
Then, the Patriots cap-off their regular season with a pair of rivalry games.
The Burr and Burton Bulldogs come to town Oct. 14. If the contest resembles the 2021 matchup there will be plenty of fireworks in that one.
MAU’s season concludes with the battle of the Elwell Trophy in Brattleboro Oct. 21.