MANCHESTER - In a game that saw multiple lead changes, momentum shifts, and a plethora of turnovers by both teams, Mount Abraham girls basketball scrapped out a gutsy win at Burr and Burton Academy by a narrow score of 41 - 36.
With 1:26 left in the fourth quarter and the game even at 36 apiece, the Eagles snatched the momentum with a defensive stand.
On the other end of the floor, ball movement and a spread out offense led to a clutch three by Maia Jensen, her fourth of the game, to take a three point lead with 31 seconds left.
Burr and Burton drew up a play and went for the tie, but a miss for three from the corner led to two made foul shots by Mount Abe sealing the victory.
The game was a riveting back and forth battle. The Bulldogs came out aggressive to start the game, forcing four straight turnovers in Mount Abe’s first four possessions with a ball-hawking man to man full court press.
After BBA led at the end of the first quarter 10-8, Mount Abe stepped on the gas and took control in the second. They started to find seams in the press and when they were able to work in the half court offense they got good looks and converted. At half time, it was Mount Abe on top 17 -14.
But the third quarter saw the tides shift once again. BBA came out on fire to start the second half and rattled off an 8-2 run to start the third quarter, taking a 22-19 lead. Mount Abe remained poised at a crucial point in the contest. Instead of letting the game slip away with the home team gaining serious momentum, Mount Abe answered with a 5-0 run of their own to retake the lead.
The third quarter saw multiple lead changes but ended as close as it could be: tied 29 -29 heading into the fourth.
The fourth quarter came down to who wanted it more. BBA drew first blood with a layup to start the quarter. With four minutes to go, the Bulldogs found themselves up four after Ainerose Souza hit a clutch three at the top of the key; her second of the game. With the home crowd pushing the Bulldogs closer to victory, the 4-1 Eagles had other ideas. They were able to knot it up once again at 36 all with two minutes to play, and Maia Jensen did the rest.
Mount Abe coach Connie Larose praised her backcourt after the win.
“It was obvious that we needed to go with our guards,” Larose said. “I felt like we were trying to counter, throughout the entire game, Burr and Burton’s quickness by trying to outrun them.” Coach Larose preached to her team, “You can’t go faster, you just have to play better.” In the end, they did play better, just enough to squeak by with a victory. Mount Abraham improves to 5-1 on the season while Burr and Burton drops to 2-6.