MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton field hockey defeated Otter Valley 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Piper Morgan and Alex Faucher each scored twice for the Bulldogs. Morgan putt the game's first two goals into the back of the cage in the first quarter. Morgan was set up by Katie Crabtree for her first score.
Her second was set up by a beautiful cross from Mai-Liis Edwards.
Otter Valley got on the board early in the second quarter on a Ryleigh Laporte goal, assisted by Breanna Bovey.
BBA answered four minutes later with an Alex Faucher goal and Kaelin Downey assist. She wrapped up the scoring on a feed from Hope Schlageter and Katie Crabtree on a penalty corner.
Kylie Prins had an amazing game at left back, consistently dodging her defender with quick pulls and sending the ball up the field to her teammates. Edwards also had a very solid game at right mid, helping to slow down Otter Valley's attack. And Delana Underwood made some huge saves, coming out to stop a breakaway and shutting down numerous overload opportunities for Otter Valley's offense. Underwood finished with three saves.
Otter Valley's Lily Morgan had 15 saves.
BBA improves to 3-2 and hosts Rutland Friday at 4 p.m.