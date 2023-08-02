WEST HAVEN — They might as well install a turnstile in victory lane at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in 2023. The Vermont track is experiencing an unprecedented wave of new feature winners, and two incredible streaks continued at the annual Brown’s Quarried Slate/Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand Night on Sunday.
Josh Masterson and Justin Comes split a pair of 30-lap features in the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified class to bring that division to 13 different winners in 13 races, and Derrick Counter was a first-time winner in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman ranks, bringing that group to 12 winners in as many events. Other feature winners during the night included Jason Quenneville, Ray Hanson, Jake Barrows, Levi Cram, and George Wanner.
Masterson’s win came in the opening race for the top-level Sunoco Sportsman Modified division, in the held-over Fair Haven/Poultney Auto Supply Night feature postponed by rain on June 25.
In the regularly scheduled Brown’s Night race, Comes lived up to his “Highside Hustler” nickname with a memorable drive from 14th place through traffic to steal his first win of the season. Longtime racers Jimmy Ryan and Tim LaDuc were the stars of the show for most of the race, but it was Middlebury-native-turned-Fair Haven-resident Comes who powered around the top to challenge LaDuc for the lead in the final five circuits.
In the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman class, Salisbury’s Derrick Counter scored a wildly popular first win.
The middle-tier O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division reached double digits as Quechee's Jason Quenneville became the 10th different winner in 13 races for that division.
Former champion Ray Hanson scored his second win of the season in the 15-lap Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint feature.
Cornwall's Jake Barrows ended a two-year dry spell in the Mini Stock class, winning that division’s 15-lap feature.
The 5 Star Roofing Enduro Series closed the evening with a wild 50-lap race that saw Castleton's George Wanner collect his first win. Wanner had a spirited battle for the lead with Anthony Johnson in the first half of the race before Johnson fell out, and then Wanner blasted away virtually uncontested.
Mike’s Fuels of Bridport presents the two-day “Prelude to the 200” weekend on Aug. 5-6, with back-to-back nights packed with action. The DIRTcar Xtreme Dirt Midget Association makes its Devil’s Bowl debut on Saturday night and Sunday’s main event is a 67-lap, $5,000-to-win Sportsman Modified blockbuster. Support divisions will race throughout the weekend; check www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com for schedule details and ticket information.
OFFICIAL RESULTS (TOP 10)– Brown’s Quarried Slate/Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand Night
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, Vt.
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Sunoco Sportsman Modified Feature #1 (30 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (1) Josh Masterson, Bristol, Vt.
2. (2) Adam Piper, Leicester, Vt.
3. (3) Walt Hammond Jr., Canaan, N.H.
4. (5) Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.
5. (6) Vince Quenneville, Brandon, Vt.
6. (12) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.
7. (17) Justin Comes, Fair Haven, Vt.
8. (20) Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.
9. (14) Frank Hoard III, Manchester Center, Vt.
10. (9) Marty Kelly III, Shaftsbury, Vt.
Sunoco Sportsman Modified Feature #2 (30 laps)
1. (14) Justin Comes, Fair Haven, Vt.
2. (5) Tim LaDuc, Orwell, Vt.
3. (1) Jimmy Ryan, Shoreham, Vt.
4. (9) Frank Hoard III, Manchester Center, Vt.
5. (6) # Josh LeClaire, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
6. (2) Brian Whittemore, Pittsford, Vt.
7. (3) Allan Hammond, Canaan, N.H.
8. (11) Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.
9. (13) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.
10. (10) Billy Lussier, Fair Haven, Vt.
O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature (25 laps)
1. (4) Jason Quenneville, Quechee, Vt.
2. (2) Bob Kilburn, Fair Haven, Vt.
3. (3) Gary English, Salisbury, Vt.
4. (12) Randy Ryan, Orwell, Vt.
5. (14) Freddie Little, Salisbury, Vt.
6. (5) Steve Miller, New Haven, Vt.
7. (7) # Kamden Duffy, Richmond, N.H.
8. (8) Scott Towslee, Manchester, Vt.
9. (1) # William Lussier Jr., Fair Haven, Vt.
10. (12) William Duprey, Hydeville, Vt.
Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman Feature (20 laps)
1. (2) Derrick Counter, Salisbury, Vt.
2. (4) Tyler Travis, Hartland, Vt.
3. (10) Nick Austin-Neil, Salisbury, Vt.
4. (6) Michael Clark Jr., Salisbury, Vt.
5. (8) Boomer Patterson, Milton, Vt.
6. (7) Adam LaFountain, Starksboro, Vt.
7. (9) Randy Edson, Orwell, Vt.
8. (15) Aaron Clark, Bristol, Vt.
9. (12) Pat Miner, Monkton, Vt.
10. (5) Ed Bell, Queensbury, N.Y.
Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint Feature (15 laps)
1. (4) Ray Hanson, Orwell, Vt.
2. (6) Gage Provencher, Bridport, Vt.
3. (8) Raelin Dunham, Queensbury, N.Y. (substitute for John Smith)
4. (2) Kevin Smith, Brandon, Vt.
5. (9) Logan Denis, Whiting, Vt.
6. (3) Chayton Young, Wynantskill, N.Y.
7. (7) Roger LaDuc, Castleton, Vt.
8. (1) Tommie Kasuba, Castleton, Vt.
9. (5) # John Carleton, Chittenden, Vt.
10. (10) Ashleigh Kulzer, Johnstown, N.Y.
Mini Stock A-Feature (15 laps)
1. (6) Jake Barrows, Cornwall, Vt.
2. (5) Jarrod Colburn, Rutland, Vt.
3. (3) Tom Severance, Fair Haven, Vt.
4. (4) Jake Mallory, Granville, N.Y.
5. (15) Brian Blake, Cornwall, Vt.
6. (10) # Ryan Patch, Rutland, Vt.
7. (9) Cody Dion, Rutland, Vt.
8. (11) Craig Kirby, St. Albans, Vt.
9. (19) Mark Mahoney, Brandon, Vt.
10. (16) Austin McKirryher, Proctor, Vt.
Mini Stock B-Feature (6 laps)
1. (5) Levi Cram, Leicester, Vt.
2. (2) Damian Olden, Rutland, Vt.
3. (4) Kaydan Rice, Poultney, Vt.
4. (1) Royal Harrison Jr., Poultney, Vt.
5. (3) Andrea Noble, Wells, Vt.
Enduro Series Feature (50 laps)
1. (331) George Wanner
2. (20VT) Zach Wood
3. (10X) Kevin Pearsall
4. (33X) Andrew Lopes
5. (30X) Dan Desforges
6. (54) Tim LaDuc
7. (00B) Brent Wilbur
8. (13) Tim Dunster
9. (91) Eric Friend
10. (802) Shane Wood