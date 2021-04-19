BENNINGTON — With a new coach in tow and a young roster, the Mount Anthony boys lacrosse team is hoping that they’ll be able to come together quickly to make some noise in the Southern Vermont League in 2021.
“They’re looking pretty good, they are starting to come together and they’re communicating well on the field. I think they’re ready to play,” said coach Frank Gaudette.
Cameron Cummings, Hayden Gaudette and Nathan Potter will be the captains this season for the Patriots.
“We picked it as coaches, they are three of the kids that probably have the most experience, they do a lot of offseason stuff and they’ve been leaders in practice,” Frank Gaudette said. “You can hear them on both sides of the field, talking to each other and they’re good players for the younger kids to look up to.”
Gaudette said he thinks it’ll take a little longer for his offense to gel, as most of his attackers are underclassmen.
“Henry Frechette will be there, John Steadman will be at attack, along with Cameron and Potter in the midfield,” Gaudette said.
Defensively, that’s where Mount Anthony plans to be strongest, at least to start. Hayden Gaudette will return for his junior season after starting as a freshman in 2019. Also on defense will be Michael Stratton, Cole Eldred and Eric Whitman, just to name a few.
“I think we’re going to be very stout,” Gaudette said. “That group of defenders has been playing together since they were little. Having Hayden back there is good for us as coaches because he really has a good understanding of the defense, he knows when to call the slides and when to clear. And the kids all look up to him. He’s been their goalie since they played MALA [Mount Anthony Lacrosse Association].”
A decent amount of the roster is new, many due to the fact of the 2020 season being canceled. A couple of notables include Finn Payne, a freshman who decided a few days before practice that he wanted to play lacrosse instead of competing in track and field this spring.
“He’s been an eye-opener, he’s a great kid and a great athlete,” said Gaudette, who said Payne will play midfield and long stick midfielder.
Gaudette also mentioned Chase Gauthier and Tyler Deboer and Frechette as some new faces poised to impress this spring.
“There’s a whole group that played for Catamount Lacrosse, so even though they are new to [varsity] lacrosse, they still know each other because they played all offseason.”
Roster: Austin Bellville, Brady Hudson, Cameron Cummings, Chase Gauthier, Cole Eldred, Eric Whitman, Evan Eggsware, Gavin Schnoop, Hayden Gaudette, Henry Frechette, John Steadman, Mike Stratton, Nathan Potter, Tyler Deboer, Cameron Becker, Conan Ford, David Wellspeak, Finnegan Payne, Landon Brimmer, Lucas Lincourt, Ved Patel.