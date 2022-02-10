HOOSICK, N.Y. — There was a moment in the third quarter of Thursday’s game between Hoosick Falls and Berlin/New Lebanon that epitomizes who Mike Lilac Jr. is as a coach.
With Hoosick Falls in complete control leading 49-12 and 2:47 on the clock, a Panther ignored a ball-screen and jacked up a 3-point attempt just seconds into the possession. Lilac rose from the Hoosick Falls bench and reminded his guard “use the screen. We want layups.”
Lilac was well on his way to career win number 400, a milestone moment for a man who has been in charge of the Hoosick Falls basketball program for the past quarter-century.
It would have been easy to dismiss the one bad possession, but that’s not in his DNA.
His players respect that attention to detail.
“He's very strict in practice and he's always talking about championship mentality,” said Tucker Thayne, one of five Panthers honored during Hoosick Falls’ 69-24 senior night victory over Berlin. “There’s one drill where he makes sure you touch the corner every time, stuff like that. It just makes sure you’re disciplined at all times.”
Winners analyze every detail, no matter how small it may seem. Lilac has proved time and time again that he is a winner — and one of the best coaches in the region.
His first career victory came against South Glens Falls on Dec. 6, 1996.
9,197 days later, Lilac joins the 400-win club.
Lilac praised his current and former athletes for their dedication to the game.
“We’ve had a lot of good players, good kids in Hoosick Falls. A lot of hard-working, blue collar kids that all put the team first,” Lilac said. “It’s been good. It’s been great.”
It was a night of celebration. The student section bursted out into a “that’s 400!” chant as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Members of the Lilac family were in attendance including Mike Lilac Sr. — another member of the 400 win club, amassing 450 as the head coach of Stillwater.
Lilac Jr’s mother, brother Pat and son Alex were also in attendance, as were numerous men the Hoosick Falls coach has guided throughout his coaching career.
As long as he stays healthy, Lilac doesn’t envision hanging it up anytime soon. His passion for coaching runs deep.
“I just enjoy each individual kid. I learn something from them, probably more than they learn for me. Each kid gets their own unique thing and their own unique gift that they give to you as a coach and that you learn from them and that's what keeps me going.”
Hoosick Falls improves to 11-8 on the season with the victory. After hanging around the gym for longer than usual on Thursday night amidst the celebrations, Lilac was already thinking about how he can earn win number 401.
“We gotta get home and get ready for a home game against Greenwich tomorrow.”