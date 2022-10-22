MANCHESTER – Everything was going to plan. Burr and Burton was in complete control. Middlebury had just surrendered a safety after snapping the ball over the head of their punter and through the end zone. With a 36-14 lead and possession of the ball to close out the third quarter, the Bulldogs were about to go into cruise control on their way to a win on senior night at Applejack.
Middlebury had other plans.
Known statewide for their punishing double-wing ground attack, conventional football wisdom says the Tigers aren’t exactly built for dramatic fourth-quarter comebacks. On Friday night, they proved that running the ball can get you points in a hurry sometimes, too.
The Tigers racked up 214 total yards and 22 points – while allowing the Bulldogs just 13 total yards – in the fourth quarter, to storm back and force overtime.
Capping an 11-play, 71-yard drive, Middlebury fullback Cameron Stone punched the ball in on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with just 27 seconds left to play, and then converted one of two 2-point conversions for the Tigers in the quarter to tie it up. Stone (18 carries, 104 yards, two touchdowns) had the other key play on the drive on a third-and-18, catching a pass up the seam for 27 yards to set up the Tigers at the Bulldogs’ 10.
“They did a nice job of running the football in the second half. We didn’t come up with stops when we needed to,” said BBA coach Tom McCoy. “That’s what Middlebury does. They pound it at you, and pound it at you, and then come up with a counter, or a reverse, or a pass, and they come up with a big play … and then they pound it at you again.”
The Bulldogs looked like they had recovered in the first “inning” of overtime, which essentially uses the same rules as college football overtime, except both teams start their possession from the 10-yard line instead of the 25.
After a disastrous 9-yard loss on a run off right tackle by Michael Crabtree, the Bulldogs were off to a poor start on the first possession of overtime. Two more incomplete passes later, and McCoy elected to try and get at least three on the board. On a frigid night, however, Seb Dostal didn’t get enough leg into the 36-yard field goal attempt, and the Bulldogs appeared to be in dire straits with the Tigers just needing to score to win.
Instead, the game came down to another fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Rather than handing it to Stone, Middlebury went with a quarterback sneak, and the Bulldogs were ready. They stopped Jacob Kemp just inches short for a sensational goal line stand.
It seemed the momentum had shifted back in favor of the Bulldogs, but the Tigers opened the second round of overtime with Kemp rolling left to find Gavin McNulty for the go-ahead touchdown. McNulty (20 carries, 128 yards, touchdown) had done all of his damage on the ground to that point.
BBA was unable to answer. Jack McCoy passes to the end zone – to Trevor Greene on second down, and James Tudor on third down – both hit his receivers’ hands, but fell harmlessly to the ground. With the Bulldogs’ last gasp on fourth down, McCoy fired a pass to the back of the end zone, but was intercepted by Jackson Gillett to seal an improbable victory for the Tigers.
It had been all Bulldogs in the first half. They closed the first half with a textbook two-minute drill drive on which McCoy was 5-5 for 42 yards and was aided by a roughing the passer penalty. McCoy capped the drive with a 10-yard strike to Greene (seven catches, 74 yards), who tapped his toes just inside the sideline for the score and a 27-7 lead after 24 minutes.
Middlebury showed right from the jump in the second half that they wouldn’t be going away quietly. McNulty’s 32-yard scamper brought the game back to 27-14.
The tone of the game shifted even further on BBA’s following possession. A 30-yard run by McCoy had the Bulldogs driving again. Two plays later, however, he was sacked for a loss of seven by Penn Riney and the Bulldogs were behind the sticks.
With just over five minutes remaining in the third, on fourth-and-13 from the Middlebury 37, the Bulldogs went for it. McCoy lobbed a jump ball down the left sideline that fell incomplete. Multiple flags were thrown, and the initial explanation from the officials was pass interference on the defense and unsportsmanlike conduct on the defense, resulting in an ejection. The officials, however, discussed further, and after several minutes of deliberation, it became evident that it was not a routine unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Both teams were sent to their respective sidelines, and both head coaches and BBA athletic director Dave Miceli joined the discussion at midfield. During the stoppage to the game, which lasted over 20 minutes, it became apparent that it was a Burr and Burton player who was being ejected, and murmurings of calling the game were heard.
Miceli explained after the game that a Middlebury player reported a racist remark to an official. The remark could not be corroborated by any officials or players.
“Both coaches agreed that it didn’t seem like there was harm that would cause the game to be called early,” Miceli said. “One of the questions was should the player be ejected. Ultimately, the officials determined, in conjunction with me and my phone call to the Middlebury [athletic director], to make sure we were all on the same page … that there was nothing else to indicate one way or the other what had happened.”
The game recommenced with the Burr and Burton player not being ejected, but the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty stood. When all was said and done, it was first-and-10 Burr and Burton at the Middlebury 37.
Burr and Burton did score just three plays later on Nate Smilko’s (seven catches, 142 yards) second touchdown of the game from 34 yards out, but it would be hard to separate the stoppage in the game from the Bulldogs losing their offensive rhythm, setting the stage for Middlebury comeback.
Though it was a painful loss on senior night, the Bulldogs (6-2) ultimately entered the game locked in as the second seed for the Division I state playoffs, which begin next week.
“Everybody’s still going to be 0-0 going into the playoffs next week,” Tom McCoy said. “So hopefully they can have a short memory.”
“[I’m] really proud of our kids and I hope they’re proud of themselves,” he added. “Football is not an easy sport to play. To come out here and win six games in Division I is impressive. I’ll do everything I can as a coach to help them bounce back and have a good week of practice going into the playoffs.”