MANCHESTER — For a few seconds - 20 to be exact - it looked as though the Burr and Burton girls hockey team was on its way to its second victory of the season.
Karina Edwards deflected the puck near the Middlebury goal with one minute and eight seconds left on the clock in the third period, gaining control and shoveling a pass to Tatum Sands in the middle of the ice. Sands wasted no time, lasering her shot through the five-hole of Tigers’ goalie Ruby Hubbell to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the afternoon, 3-2.
BBA swarmed to Sands in celebration. After trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Bulldogs had battled all the way back to take their first lead of the game. BBA was 68 seconds away from a gutty come-from behind victory
But Middlebury freshman McKenna Raymond had other ideas.
The Tigers won the ensuing faceoff, and Raymond dashed through multiple Bulldog defenders on her way to the net. She decided to put the game into her own hands and it worked, putting the equalizer past BBA’s Mac Theurmer with 48 ticks left in regulation. Just like that, the momentum shifted back in Middlebury’s favor.
Middlebury snuck out of Manchester with a 4-3 win in overtime. The winning goal came with just over a minute left in the extra period off the stick of senior forward Avery Gale.
Gale was the bright spot for the Tigers, as her game winner capped off a hat trick. She gave her team a 2-0 lead out of the gates. Her first score came on Middlebury’s lone power play; she followed suit a few minutes later.
It appeared as if BBA was about to kill the penalty against Middlebury midway through the first period. The Bulldogs had the momentum in the opening minutes of play, controlling the puck until they were forced to play one-down with 8:22 remaining in the first period.
Even down a player, BBA fired two shots at Middlebury’s net. Neither found its way through.
Then with the advantage winding down to its final few seconds, Gale found a gap, placing the puck through the five-hole of Thuermer to give the Tigers the lead with 6:32 left in the period.
That shifted the momentum in the visitors' favor, and Gale wasn’t done. She added a second off a nice set up on a fast break from Erin Mulcahy three minutes later.
BBA co-captain Nicole Mackson tested Hubbell with 90 seconds left in the period, but to no avail.
Kaelin Downey had the play of the game for the Bulldogs. The sophomore played it off the boards to herself twice to beat the defense. Once she was one-on-one in the open ice skating down the right side of the ice, she waited for a trailing Mia Paligo who zoomed into the play. Downey delivered a pass right on her stick and Paligo did the rest, firing one past the Tigers’ goalie and into the top right of the net with 7:12 left in the second period.
Downey nearly had the equalizer later in the period, hooking around the net with the puck. She tried the left post, but Hubbell was there to deny it.
Paligo wasn’t finished. Midway through the third period and with BBA on its only power play of the game, the sophomore forward sent a pass from the left boards across the ice to Lauren Barrows who was hugging the right post. Paligo set her teammate up perfectly and Barrows tapped it in to tie the game at 2-2.
Hubbell made a few game-saving stops in overtime. BBA peppered the goal in the opening 45 seconds of the period, firing three shots her way. The freshmen goalie stopped them all, and totaled 11 saves in the winning effort.
Not to be out-done, Thuermer also tallied 11 saves, coming up big on a couple of occasions for the Bulldogs.
BBAs’ record now sits at 1-3. They are off until Dec. 28 when they face off against Harwood.