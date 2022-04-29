McCoy (copy)

BBA’s Jack McCoy readies for a pitch.

FAIR HAVEN — Burr and Burton baseball continued to look like a force to be reckoned with Thursday afternoon.

BBA 10-run ruled its fourth consecutive opponent, defeating the Slaters 13-3 in six innings.

An eight run second inning proved to be the difference maker. After plating three in the first, Sebastien Dostal got the scoring party started in the second, driving in a run on a ground ball to left field.

The next three runs came via free bases. Charles Kunz was walked with the bases loaded, followed by a Danny Scarlotta walk and then Dylan Poddick was plunked by a pitch.

By the time Fair Haven got out of the inning, they trailed 11-0.

Max Brownlee and Jack McCoy split pitching duties for the Bulldogs, each tossing three innings.

BBA improves to 6-0 on the season and hosts Essex Saturday at 11 a.m.

