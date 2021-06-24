STAMFORD — A golf tournament will be held in October to celebrate the life of former U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans.
The event will take place Oct. 2, at Stamford Valley Golf Course. Money raised from the tournament will fund the inaugural Billy Evans Memorial Scholarship, which will be awarded to Berkshire County high school seniors “who reflect the values Billy lived his life by: strong character, loyalty to friends and family, and commitment to the Clarksburg and Northern Berkshire County community,” according to a news release.
The tournament will feature several contests, including longest drive, putting and closest to the pin, as well as a silent auction and lunch buffet.
Registration is $75 per person. For more information or to sign up a team, call the Stamford Valley Golf Course at 802-694-9144.
Evans, 41, who grew up in North Adams and Clarksburg and graduated from Drury High School, was struck and killed by a man who rammed his vehicle into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol in Washington on April 2.
He was recognized for his sacrifice during a ceremony April 13 at the Capitol Rotunda, where he lay in honor. The ceremony was attended by top government leaders, including President Joe Biden and members of Congress.
An online fundraiser that concluded this month raised more than $330,000 to benefit his two children, {span}Logan and Abigail. The money will be used to{span} pay for their health, maintenance, comfort, support and education costs.