BENNINGTON — Brian Bushee rises up from the left elbow and swishes a jump shot while the echo of basketballs hitting the hardwood floor, in unison, rings inside Bennington Sports Center. Fourteen Grace Christian players work on dribbling as they run a lap around the perimeter of the basketball court – which just a couple months ago was an indoor turf soccer field – as their coach connects on another midrange shot.
Bushee, also the school’s athletic director, is quite literally building Vermont’s newest boys basketball program from the ground up.
Doing so inside the 230 School Street building now known as Bennington Sports Complex is unequivocally special for the Grace Christian coach, as it’s the exact location his dad, Fred, poured in points for the defunct Bennington Catholic High School in the early 1960s.
The town enjoyed two thriving basketball programs back then, with Catholic winning Division 1 state titles in 1965 and 1966, and falling just two points short of a three-peat the following year.
Bennington High, the other school in town, also enjoyed its success, reaching the semifinal round in 1961. Some of the top basketball talent in the state resided in Bennington’s two schools prior to the creation of Mount Anthony Union High School in 1968, which naturally fueled an in-town rivalry. The Patriots have carved out their own legacy within the sport, winning eight Division I state championships since the program’s inception.
Now, Brian Bushee is looking to bring a new look “cross-town” Bennington rivalry into the 21st century, hoping to schedule games against MAU in the years to come.
While Grace Christian basketball is technically in year two as a program, the Lions were without a home court and did not play a full season last winter. The gym on the school campus is not regulation size, forcing the Bennington school to hit the road for all 13 of their games. With the nature of Vermont school’s being so spread out, that often means hours of travel each game. The Lions finished their inaugural season with a 4-9 record.
This year, thanks to the partnership with Bennington Sports Center owner Bo Vuckovic, they have a full 20-game schedule, including eight in town. Grace Christian has entered a 5-year contract with the sports center, ensuring home games through the 2027 season in the School Street complex.
Renovations began in October. It took a week to tear the soccer turf up and lay the new hardwood floor. Volunteers at Grace Christian helped install the new basketball hoops. There are plans to bring in portable bleachers to allow more fans to catch the action.
One aspect of the venue remains unchanged, however, bringing back the decades-old nostalgia. The original hunter green scoreboards used by Bennington Catholic still hang high on the walls, a subtle reminder of the former basketball dynasty that inhabited the same space some 60 years ago.
This isn’t Bushee’s first crack at starting a new sports program at the school. He’s fresh off Grace Christian’s first soccer season in the fall, which included a Division IV playoff win. Coupling that with the new energy in the basketball program now that they have a place to call home is exciting for the entire school community.
“I think it just legitimizes everything,” Bushee said. “It’s new to them to practice every day, to add excitement about sports and games. They’ve never really had a lot of that stuff going on. The excitement is great.”
Grace Christian tips-off its season on the road at Mekeel Christian Academy Friday at 6 p.m. in Scotia, New York.
Bushee stopped short of putting concrete expectations ahead of the Lions’ first full-season.
“We’re a God-centered school, we’re faith based … We put a lot in God’s hands and we’re here because of that we feel,” he said. “I never put real numbers like, you know, we want to win 15 games … It’s more that I want to compete, and then things take care of themselves.”
The Lions schedule will certainly encourage competition. Grace Christian barely missed joining the Southern Vermont League last year. Since the SVL operates on a two-year cycle, the Lions remain an independent school this winter. That has allowed much more flexibility with who they can face, and Bushee is taking advantage of that.
The team will participate in the Granville, New York Holiday Tournament later this month. In February, Grace Christian will take part in the Mid-Atlantic Christian Tournament in New Jersey. Getting the team away from its normal environment is invaluable according to Bushee.
“Being someone that’s been around sports for a long time, when you take your team away, and it’s just you guys … you just grow up together,” he said. “You kind of solidify your team that way.”
The days of two Bennington high school basketball programs officially returns Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. when Grace Christian hosts its first game in program history, against Hudson, New York’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School.
Could it be the start of something special?