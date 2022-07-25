BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony athletics has a new, yet familiar, leader. Paul Reif has been an integral part of Patriots athletics spanning back to 1996 when he played on the school’s inaugural varsity boys lacrosse team. After his playing days he spent years guiding the lacrosse program, most recently co-coaching the team with Frank Gaudette this past spring.
Last week he officially started his new role as Director of Athletics and Activities.
He hopes to give back to the student athletes and support them the way he felt supported during his playing days at the school. Reif referred to himself as an average athlete in high school, but praised the support he received from those at Mount Anthony.
“I had amazing coaches who believed in me and helped me get better,” he said.
Those athletic experiences helped shape the person he is today, and Reif hopes to do the same for today’s student athletes.
“If it wasn't for those role models, and the teachers and the coaches, I wouldn't be where I am today,” he said. “They continue to support me and I've tried to do the same with all my athletes and my students: I’m just trying to give back at this point.”
Reif, a 2000 MAU alumnus, began coaching the 12 and under Mount Anthony Youth Lacrosse Association team while attending college in 2001. He began coaching the MAU junior varsity boys lacrosse team in 2007, holding that position until 2012 when he was promoted to varsity.
He coached the varsity team until 2015, when he took an assistant coaching position at the University of Arizona.
Other coaching stops include Green Mountain College and Hoosac School.
It was at Green Mountain College where Reif got his first taste of the administrative side of athletics.
When the lacrosse program was cut after his first year at the college, Reif filled in and began helping out with the sports information side of things. He wrote articles on all of the college’s athletes and was given associate athletic director responsibilities.
“That’s when I [realized] that’s the next part of my career I wanted to take.”
Reif takes over from previous MAU AD Ashley Hoyt, who held the role since 2018. Hoyt penned her resignation in May, taking a similar role at Century High School Knights in Sykesville, Maryland.
Reif worked under Hoyt as a coach this past spring. He is pleased with the coaching staff his predecessor built during her four years at MAU.
“Ashley did such an excellent job of hiring a really good coaching staff, not many changes had to be made.”
Reif went through three separate interviews before landing the job, interviewing in front of a hiring committee that included MAU High School principal Tim Payne, MAU math teacher and football coach Chad Gordon, and school board members Leon Johnson and David Fredrickson.
During his second interview, Reif was asked to lay out his plan for the first 100 days on the job if he were to be hired.
Among his ideas, he feels he can “bridge the gap” between the community and the school.
“Everybody just wants that positive, unified energy in this town and I know it can happen,” he said. “Getting back to that is really important to me.”
His third and final interview included Southwestern Vermont Supervisory Union Assistant Superintendent Laura Boudreau and SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen.
Reif feels MAU athletics as a whole are in good shape as he transitions into this new role.
”I think we’re on the rise in all of our programs,” he said.
He mentioned the success of the wrestling program, which defended its state championship streak to a national record of 33 this winter, as well as the boys Nordic team, which is coming off its 11th state title.
Reif says an athletic program is much more than championships, and he will focus on all aspects of what it means to be a student-athlete.
“Winning is important and you like to see winning, but what you need to look at is are your student athletes having a good experience,” he asked “Are they coming out of a season feeling like they are energized, feeling like they have been given an opportunity to improve and that they’re supported? Those are the things that I’m really looking for.”
Facility upgrades are one aspect the new AD hopes to implement. Reif served as the facilities manager during his time at Green Mountain College and says there is a need to upgrade Mount Anthony’s facilities.
“We need to get the community to kind of understand it’s not a matter of being fancy and flashy; it has to do with infrastructure,” Reif said. “If a bridge is falling apart, you need to fix it — and why not make it the best it can be? There’s ways to go about that which we’re going to look into.”
A bond issue for $3.5 million in improvements at the Spinelli Field athletic complex at Mount Anthony Union High School was defeated by high school district voters last November, with 59 percent of voters casting ballots rejecting the project.
One aspect Reif feels particularly passionate about is keeping the names of the facilities unchanged.
“I’m not going to accept anything where the fields or the track have to be renamed,” he said. “It’s finding that right formula, right combination, and really giving the public a clear plan and view of what needs to happen for that.”
The new gig may very well mean Reif has to take a step away from co-coaching the lacrosse team. That's something he is prepared to do.
"As an administrator, my duties are to the overall programs first. I'm guessing I'm not going to be able to do much, hopefully volunteer my time with the lacrosse program when I can.”
Reif is confident in Gaudette, who has been the coach since 2021 and helped co-coach the team with Reif last season.
“It's in great hands with coach Gaudette, and [junior varsity coach Damon] Young is a rising star in the coaching field. I'm really confident in that program.”