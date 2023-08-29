DORSET — There’s a new face leading Long Trail School athletics. Steph Moberg was hired as Athletic Director over the summer, bringing with her more than a decade of experience coaching college hockey.
She plans to use the lessons she learned on the ice to create “a fun and competitive atmosphere” in Dorset.
“My overarching goal is that we can improve our athletic programs here and continue to build on the amazing culture that we have of inclusivity,” Moberg said.
Moberg most recently served as an assistant coach on Dartmouth College’s women’s ice hockey team during the 2021-2022 season. She was also an assistant at Connecticut College (2010-2012), Colby College (2013-2014) and Merrimack College (2016-2021) and was Castleton’s head coach from 2014-2016, where she went 31-20-4 in her two seasons in charge.
Moberg’s time spent in college athletics allowed her to interact with high school students through recruitment and even middle school students through athletic camps. She believes the impact she can have on younger student-athletes’ lives is greater than at the college level.
“I’m used to spending time with that age group and I really enjoy that sixth through twelfth grade age group,” she said. “They’re still learning, they’re still figuring out who they are – and they need more help.”
The Mountain Lions’ AD was introduced to Long Trail in the spring, when she served as a judge for the school’s “Airband” musical event.
“[It was] unbelievable, and I really was taken aback by the culture and community feel,” Moberg said. “It was really impressive to see how the kids engage with each other.”
She was exposed to that sense of community once again on Tuesday – Long Trail’s first day of the new school year – when she arrived on campus to seniors cheering and welcoming every single person to campus.
“Long Trail is a really incredible place to be a part of,” Moberg said. “It’s a really unique place, they celebrate everyone for who they are.”
When it comes to competition, Moberg is excited about the teams the Mountain Lions will offer this fall.
“Our soccer programs are taking significant strides in the right direction right now,” she said.
The school has hired a new boys varsity soccer coach, Max Aken-Tyers, and the girls’ program will once again be coached by John Schneble, who served as the school’s athletic director last year.
The excitement extends itself down to the middle school program, where both the boys and girls team have a record turnout.
The Mountain Lions are also introducing homecoming for the first time next month. The girls soccer team will host Mill River for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 27, followed immediately by the Mountain Lions boys against Sharon Academy.
“I would anticipate us kind of making a splash this year in our soccer programs,” Moberg said.
LTS has a rising basketball program, as well. The boys team earned the No. 1 seed last winter before falling in the Division IV state semifinals, while the girls went 14-7 and made it to the quarterfinal round.