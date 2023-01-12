MAU girls basketball vs Hoosick Falls 12/12/2022 (copy) (copy)

Hoosick Falls guard MacKenna Roberson dribbles the ball up the court during a Dec. 12, 2022 game against Mount Anthony in Bennington.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls girls basketball lost to Mechanicville 50-29 on Wednesday night.

The Panthers defense locked up Mechanicville in the first quarter, holding them to just 2 points and held a 5-2 lead heading into the second quarter.

Mechanicville found its groove in the second quarter, scoring 16 points to take a 18-12 lead by halftime. Mechanciville’s momentum carried into the third quarter, where it padded its lead by 11 behind another 15 point quarter.

MacKenna Roberson paced the Panthers with 16 points, including 9 on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Hoosick Falls hosts Cambridge Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.