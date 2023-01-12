MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls girls basketball lost to Mechanicville 50-29 on Wednesday night.
The Panthers defense locked up Mechanicville in the first quarter, holding them to just 2 points and held a 5-2 lead heading into the second quarter.
Mechanicville found its groove in the second quarter, scoring 16 points to take a 18-12 lead by halftime. Mechanciville’s momentum carried into the third quarter, where it padded its lead by 11 behind another 15 point quarter.
MacKenna Roberson paced the Panthers with 16 points, including 9 on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Hoosick Falls hosts Cambridge Friday at 7:30 p.m.