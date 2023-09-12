BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony golf hosted a Southern Vermont League match Monday at Mount Anthony Country Club, with Burr and Burton, Arlington and Long Trail in attendance.
McKinley Keaffaber played well on his home course, leading the Patriots with a round of 42. That score was good for co-medalist of the day, as BBA’s Noah Rourke also carded a 42. The Bulldogs (186) took home the win, followed by MAU (203) and Arlington (218). Long Trail only brought two golfers, so it did not qualify for a team score.
Jacoby Dicranian and Aden Santarcangelo also registered rounds under 50 for the Patriots, both shooting a 49. MAU was rounded out by Mason Crosier (63) and Noah Wood (64).
The Bulldogs and Patriots return to action on Tuesday, this time on BBA’s home links at Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. Tee off is set for 3:30 p.m.