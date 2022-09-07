ARLINGTON — The opportunities favored Mount St. Joseph Academy in the first half of Wednesday’s season-opener against Arlington boys soccer.
The Mounties totaled seven corners and three shots on goal compared to just one of each for the Eagles through the opening 40 minutes. Arlington was lucky to head into halftime with the game scoreless.
Or were they?
MSJ got on the board on a perfectly placed ball from Malcolm Whitman just three minutes into the second half. Whitman tucked the ball into the top right corner of the net, giving MSJ a 1-0 lead. That’s when momentum shifted.
“It took a goal against us to kind of say, ‘hey, wait a minute we'd better step it up,’” Arlington coach Todd Wilkins said.
That’s precisely what the Eagles did, dominating play for the remaining 35-plus minutes en route to a 2-1 victory.
“I hate those wake-up calls, but sometimes they have to happen,” Wilkins said.
The Arlington coach felt his team was too patient in the first half. Time of possession was virtually even, but MSJ had far more chances. The Mounties were aggressive, while Arlington tried to manufacture the perfect opportunity before attacking.
“We had opportunities, we just weren’t shooting,” Wilkins said. “That’s what we preached at halftime: I wanted more shots, more shots, more shots, just get the ball on frame.”
Joseph McCray did just that midway through the second half. With the ball on his right foot and roughly 25 yards away from the net in the center of the pitch, McCray challenged MSJ keeper Dom Phillips with a shot on goal.
Phillips lunged out of the net and toward the ball, deflecting in with his fingertips but unable to get a hold of it. The ball slowly dribbled toward the net as the MSJ goalie desperately tried to return to his feet and clear it before it crossed the line. Phillips’ efforts weren’t enough, and just like that the game was back to even, 1-1.
McCray’s scoring didn’t end there. The senior also netted the game winner with less than six minutes remaining in regulation on a nice feed from Hunter Hill-McDermott on a give-and-go.
The play of the night came from Arlington goalie Andy Petry four minutes prior to McCray’s game-winner.
Mountie Smith Remy applied pressure with 10:45 remaining, forcing a turnover near the Arlington net. Remy played the ball off of Arlington’s last line of defense and maneuvered past the back line, leaving Petry alone to protect the Eagles net against an attacking Remy. The MSJ forward played the right side of the net, but Petry anticipated the shot and made a fantastic diving save to keep the game tied at 1-1.
Arlington (1-0) remains at home Friday at 7 p.m. against Long Trail.