MANCHESTER — Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday, time was running out for the Burr and Burton baseball team in its season opener.
The Bulldogs were in need of a late inning rally, and they got just that.
BBA put 3 runs on the board and held on for a 5-4 victory on opening day.
Jack McCoy started the inning off by drawing a walk. Will Addington followed suit with a single to left field and suddenly BBA was threatening. The next two Bulldogs struck out, putting the pressure on pinch-hitter Jakob Crossman to extend the inning. He did just that by hitting a soft dribbler and reaching base on an infield single, loading the bases. Max Brownlee was the next BBA batter to step to the plate, and Brownlee showed a good eye, walking in the tying run. Charles Kunz then delivered another infield single hit up the middle. The South Burlington middle infield tried to get Brownlee on a force out at second, but the Bulldog beat the ball to the base and was safe. After failing to get the out at second, South Burlington committed a throwing error attempting to pick off another BBA baserunner. That error allowed Crossman to score, extending the BBA lead to 4-2.
Evan Lamothe responded with a solo home run to left field to lead off the top of the sixth and South Burlington produced another run to even the game at four.
McCoy singled home the winning run in the bottom half of the inning on a line drive to center.
Brownlee drew the start and pitched 5 and ⅓ innings for the Bulldogs, surrendering 4 runs (3 earned), on 6 hits while striking out 2 and walking a single batter.
Sebastien Dostal finished things off on the mound for BBA, securing the final 5 outs.
BBA moves to 1-0 and returns to the diamond at Otter Valley Thursday at 4:30 p.m.