COLONIE, N.Y. -- The rain didn’t slow down Hoosick Falls’ offense on Wednesday afternoon, defeating Greenwich 7-0 for the Panthers first win of the Fall 2 season.
Sophomore Emma McCart once again led the way, scored three of her four goals in the first half -- to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead at the break.
"We came out really strong and we had good momentum," McCart said about the team's start on Wednesday. "We've been working really hard, given the circumstances that we've had all year."
McCart wasn't done. She added a fourth score to her tally midway through the third quarter. Positioned in front of the net, the ball found her stick as she had her back to the net. The sophomore flicked a backhanded shot into the back of the goal, extending the Panthers lead to 4-0.
The vast majority of the game was played in front on Greenwich’s goal, as Hoosick Falls was crisp with its passes and displayed strong stick skills.
Hoosick Falls fired 16 shots on goal compared to just a handful from Greenwich.
Slight rain showers turned to a significant downpour during the majority of the second half. It felt like late fall playoff weather rather than an early-season game.
Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell said her team is just happy to be on the field, no matter the weather, this spring.
"We're just happy to be out here, playing on a good surface," Campbell said.
Hoosick Falls has been playing on the turf at Afrim's Sports Park in Colonie, which offers turf fields. Playing on turf has made these early season matchups in questionable weather possible. The field at the school is not usable at this time.
Campbell said she was happy with her team's improvement from Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Bethlehem. One area that stood out to her was the Panthers' ability to share the ball and keep possession while making passes.
Mackenzie Powers scored the fifth Hoosick Falls goal late in the third quarter, assisted by Lyric Kriner.
Kriner put the sixth score in herself, which deflected off a Greenwich defender.
Gwyn Vincent was credited with the seventh and final score of the afternoon for the Panthers.
Adrianna Sacilowski earned the win in the cage for Hoosick Falls, who now sit at 1-1 on the regular season. They play next in an Adirondack-Wasaren League matchup against Granville scheduled for Monday at Golden Goal in Fort Ann.