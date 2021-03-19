HOOSICK, N.Y. -- Hoosick Falls senior bowler Erin McCart has been with the Panthers ever since she was eligible to play for the school team -- seventh grade.
She has been a major part of the success for the Panthers, especially in the last two seasons, where Hoosick Falls has gone undefeated in the regular season each year.
Now, McCart has signed her National Letter of Intent to bowl for Delaware State, a Division I school that was ranked 12th in the country this season.
"This has been the dream for as long as I can remember," said McCart after signing her letter at a small ceremony at the high school cafeteria. "It's like all the hard work and dedication, it's finally showing up and proving it is possible if you just keep pushing."
McCart, who said she wants to major in nursing, had had interest from more than a dozen schools in all divisions, but narrowed it down later in the process.
"I knew I wanted to go a little South, so I had Delaware and a couple schools in Florida and I started talking to the coaches and I instantly loved the coach at Delaware State," McCart said. "She's very nice and supportive and understanding and she helps so much and it was pretty set from there."
Elysia Current in the Hornets' head coach and has been a former champion on the women's professional bowling circuit.
"This has all come full circle," said her dad, Tim McCart. "It's something that's always in the back of her mind that she could do this, but it's obviously really tough to do. Academics has always come first for her."
McCart, who started bowling at Barbecue Recreation when she was four years old, said that her brother made up a recruiting video and put it on Facebook, and that's where some of the interest came.
"He put it on there with all my stats and [Current] saw it," McCart said.
McCart consistently scores 700 high series and has for most of her high school career.
"It's awesome and I'm thrilled to just be a part of it. She and her family have put so much in and set her up for the ultimate success, which this is for a high school athlete," said Hoosick coach James Lynch. "As a coach, she's been the most reliable bowler I've had season after season, and for some of our more successful seasons of all time, she's been a big part of it."
Lynch said McCart has been a leader, especially to the younger bowlers coming up.
"The reason we're able to be there [at the top] every year, the reload is because of our upperclassmen. Erin has done such a good job of just leading by example in showing the level of work that gets us to where we are and the mindset and the way to approach it the right way. It's been fun to watch and makes my job that much easier," Lynch said.
McCart said she is honored to represent the Panthers and Hoosick Falls when she moves on to the next level.
"It means a lot, especially because we're such a small town," McCart said. "It shows that people come out of here and do great things. It shows we have a great bowling program and having a lot of the community support."