HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — After a state championship run, Hoosick Falls field hockey players were honored with many league awards.
Emma McCart - who scored 45 goals for the Panthers - was named the Wasaren/Adirondack League Most Valuable Player. She was named to the league first team, as well as a Section 2 All Star, New York State Tournament Team and All New York State Team.
Joining her in all of those honors, minus the MVP, is teammate Lyric Kriner.
Hoosick Falls had a total of four players make the league first team, as Gwyn Vincent and MacKenna Roberson joined McCart and Kriner.
Vincent and Roberson were also named Section 2 All Stars.
Tatum Hickey received the New York State Tournament Sportsmanship Award, and was named to the Wasaren/Adirondack League second team. Kamryn Friel and Ava Kasulinous were also named to the second team.
Hoosick Falls finished its season 20-2, losing to Section 4’s Whitney Point in the state title game.