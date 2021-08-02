BENNINGTON - Youth football is back in Bennington. The Mount Anthony Youth Athletic Association (MAYAA) began practice for its three teams this week.
The flag football team, grades kindergarten through second grade, hit the practice field on Monday after the coronavirus forced the cancelation of the 2020 season. The junior (grades third and fourth) and senior (fifth and sixth) got things started on Tuesday.
Bennington competes in the Northeastern Youth Football League, a league compiled of 12 teams across Southern Vermont and Eastern New York. Manchester also plays in the league.
Both the flag football and senior football teams have strong numbers - the flag some of the strongest the program has ever seen. The senior group has more than 20 players on its team. The junior team is a different story.
Junior team struggling to field a team
The third and fourth grade group has the lowest numbers MAYAA football President Ken Mailhot has ever seen during his years with the program.
"For some inexplicable reason, whether it was no season last year or what - we have extraordinarily low numbers for (the junior group) right now," Mailhot said.
The MAYAA president said in a normal year, the roster size is around 25 players. They currently have eight players in that age group.
"That's a unique situation we have never dealt with," Mailhot said.
Mailhot said Bennington is not the only team within the NYFL with low numbers in that age group, and the league is exploring the possibility of fielding teams of eight or so players to participant within a separate division and competing against one another.
MAYAA is still accepting registrations during the first week of practice.
"My hope is to get a few more kids (signed up) this week," Mailhot said. "Tons of opportunity to play."
Another option according to Mailhot is moving first-year fifth grader players in the senior league who "might be on the smaller side" and moving them down to the junior division to increase the numbers for that team. That is something the league will allow this season, according to Mailhot.
The junior team is looking for volunteer coaching help, too. They spent part of Tuesday's practice with the senior group. The first three practices of the season must be no-contact, per division rules. Mailhot, who has coached in the past, coached the juniors for part of practice, too. Mailhot said he is not looking to get back into coaching, as he already has a lot on his plate with running MAYAA football.
A league schedule will be released on Sunday.