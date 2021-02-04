NORTH BENNINGTON — One of the most talented high school football players in Vermont finalized his college decision on Wednesday.
Gavin Johnson -surrounded by family members at his grandparent’s house - signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Division II Assumption University in Worcester, Mass.
“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Johnson said. “I just can’t wait to enjoy these next five years.”
Johnson will enroll in Assumption’s Master of Business Administration program.
The Patriot receiver dominated during his junior season in 2019, breaking the Mount Anthony school record for receiving touchdowns with 12.
His senior year ended up being anything but typical, as the coronavirus forced Vermont to adapt to a seven-on-seven touch football season. Johnson is thankful that his football career isn’t ending with that seven-on-seven format.
“Knowing I have another chance to step on the football field, it’s great,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s mother, Patricia, was right beside her son as he signed his letter on Wednesday afternoon. She credits the community in helping Johnson reach his goals.
“It takes a village and Gavin's success and resiliency has come because of so many community members, and all the hard work of his coaches,” Johnson said.
The wide receiver echoed his mother’s statements, thanking his coaches, his mom, and former Mount Anthony football player Chris Redding, who helped Johnson with the recruitment process.
“Without him telling me I could actually go somewhere I don’t think I’d be doing this right now,” Johnson said of Redding.
“I mean, three years ago if you told me I was going to play Division II football, I probably would have laughed at you,” Johnson said. “But through hard work and all of that, it's possible today.”
Mount Anthony football coach Chad Gordon took over as head coach of the Patriots during Johnson’s freshman year. Gordon knew Johnson had the potential to succeed from the start.
“I remember the first time I met him, it was a summer workout going into his freshman year, and as soon as he stepped on the field you could just tell he was a special player,” Gordon said.
Johnson’s work ethic carried him to where he is today, according to his former coach.
“ Over the last four years he's worked hard and really proven himself as being one of the elite players in Vermont and clearly one of the best in the Northeast,” Gordon said.
Johnson had offers from eight other schools, but none of them checked all the boxes - on and off the field - like Assumption did.
“I'm a very God-oriented person, it's a Catholic college, they have a great opportunity for my five-year MBA, which I'm really happy to be majoring in,” Johnson said.
The comradery of the Greyhounds football program also drew Johnson in.
“It's just a really tight-knit family environment. Division II football, you can't beat it,” Johnson said. “Nothing else really popped off the page like Assumption did .”
As Johnson prepares for his next chapter and graduates from a MAU Patriot to an Assumption Greyhound, he took a minute to reflect on his high school career.
“It's been such a stair climbing process to this point, at the top,” he said. “Now we have a whole [other] set of stairs to climb.”