FITCHBURG, Mass. — Mount Anthony’s Jillian Glaski pinned her way to her 132 pound championship bout during the inaugural All Girls New England Wrestling Championships this weekend.
The Patriots grappler took care of Boston’s Anjue Liang in 2 minutes and 25 seconds in her first bout.
From there, Glaski needed just 1:18 to pin Olivia Delegas and reach the finals, where she faced off against Shyan Rolle of Southside Wrestling Club in Bridgeport, Conn.
Rolle secured the top spot on the podium, defeating Glaski by decision, 8-2.