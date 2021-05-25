BENNINGTON — For the first time in a while, the Mount Anthony girls tennis team will have a pair of players take on the state’s best at the Individuals on Wednesday.
No. 1 singles player Lexi Gerow and No. 2 singles player Abby Farnum are set to play in the tournament, which begins at South Burlington’s Leddy Park.
“Those girls are right there and they take on any responsibility that I give them,” said Coach Deb Larkin. “They have winning records this season, they’ve won against BBA and Rutland. They definitely deserve to go and I know they’ll rise to the occasion.”
Gerow has a chance in her first match to play against a player she’s faced before — Hartford’s Nyah Jenks. Jenks and Gerow had a terrific match a couple weeks ago, where Gerow won in a third-set tiebreaker.
She has been seeded No. 8 in her quest for an individual crown.
“I’m super excited to go and it will be a good challenge,” Gerow said. “It’s awesome to be seeded and I definitely didn’t expect it.”
“I feel like it’s a great opporuntity to represet MAU, and to make not only coach proud but also Mount Anthony proud,” Farnum said.
The two said that it was something neither really expected.
“Right before one of the matches, Coach Larkin pulled us aside and was like we have an opportunity at states as individuals if you want to go,” Gerow said. “I was excited and said yes right away.”
Neither player has a specific goal of winning the tournament, per se, but each hopes to get at least one win under their belts.
“I’m not sure what to expect, because it’s a statewide tournament, but I expect from myself that I’m going to try as hard as I can to get a win [in the tournament],” Farnum said.
“I’m excited to play Nyah in the first round, and my goal is to get to the second and third round [and come back on Friday],” Gerow said.