BENNINGTON — Gavin Johnson can now add Vermont Gatorade Football Player of the Year to his already impressive resume.
The Mount Anthony senior who starred on the football field was officially announced as the winner Thursday morning.
“I honestly couldn’t believe it, it was so amazing,” Johnson said.
The award recognizes the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character. Gatorade refers to the award as “the most prestigious honor in high school sports.”
Johnson already held the MAU receiving touchdown record prior to his senior year. He added five more this fall in the 7-on-7 format. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound playmaker was also influential on the defensive side of the ball, returning three interceptions for touchdowns in 2020 from his safety position, including a game-winner against rival Burr and Burton in the regional quarterfinal.
There was nothing Johnson didn’t do on the football field, also serving as the Patriots punter. Johnson is the second Patriot to receive the award. Ryan Lacasse received the Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year honor in 1995 after helping MAU win the Division I title in 1994. Lacasse held many of the records Johnson broke over the past few seasons.
“You always hear about Ryan Lacasse, Andre and Emmanuel Whyte, those are the great names you hear when you step into the weight room and step into the program at Mount Anthony,” Johnson said. “Just being in contention with those names and being up there with those guys now, it’s kind of crazy. Growing up, that’s all you hear about. They’re a big part of our legacy and tradition at Mount Anthony and it makes me really happy to be a part of that group.”
Johnson’s play on the field speaks for itself. For MAU football coach Chad Gordon, Johnson’s off the field character and achievements are just as impressive.
“Just a great person. All around student athlete,” Gordon said. “In the classroom, in the hallways and in the community he’s a leader.”
Johnson is the class president and serves on multiple committees and boards, including a couple equity boards for education and race in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union School District. He also boasts a weighted 3.05 GPA. As part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Johnson will be given the opportunity to award $1,000 to a local or national youth sports organization. It didn’t take long for Johnson, who found out about winning the award Thursday morning, to choose a local organization. The MAU star said that the MAYAA football league will receive the money.
“They did a lot for me,” Johnson said. “I’ve gone through the program, my family has gone through the program, my brother’s are going through the program. So, they’ve done a lot for me and my family and it was kind of the first opportunity I was given to play football.”
Johnson’s selection marks the second consecutive year a Bennington County football player has won the award. Burr and Burton’s Joey McCoy was named the 2020 Vermont recipient. Johnson will continue his academic and football career this fall at Assumption University.