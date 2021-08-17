BENNINGTON - A Mount Anthony football player has garnered praise as the best in Vermont from the sports website Stadium Talk.
MAU fullback and middle linebacker Hayden Gaudette earned that distinction from Stadium Talk.
In a story naming the best high school football player in every state for the upcoming season, plus the District of Columbia, Gaudette was selected as Vermont’s representative.
The senior is coming off a strong 2020 season in the 7-on-7 format that Vermont played due to coronavirus concerns. Gaudette hauled in 40 catches for more than 600 yards and nine touchdowns.
It’s no question that with Gaudette’s size transitioning back to tackle football will only help the Patriot. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Gaudette is tough to tackle offensively and brings strength and power to the middle of the Patriots’ defense.
Gaudette finished second in Vermont in tackles and third in touchdowns the last time tackle football was played throughout the state back in 2019, Gaudette’s sophomore season.
Now a captain preparing for his senior season, Gaudette looks to lead MAU on the gridiron this fall.
How did Stadium Talk compile the list?
“Imagine we've got the No. 1 draft pick to build a team in every state. These are the players we would take with that pick,” the article reads.
Other notable players listed include Lousianna’s Arch Manning, a quarterback with tons of power five offers and nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
Texas’ Quinn Ewers, also a quarterback and the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2022, is also mentioned. Eweres decided to forgoe his senior season and is currently competeting to become Ohio State's starting quarterback.
Gaudette was named the 2020 Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional football player of the year and overall male athlete of the year after a spectacular junior season.
Gaudette finds his name among the best players in the country as his senior season nears.
MAU opens its season at home on Sept. 3 against Mt. Abraham.