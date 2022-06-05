BENNINGTON — For the second consecutive season, Mount Anthony softball’s season was cut short at the hands of the Essex Hornets. After an all-time 1-0 dual in the Division I semifinals last spring, this year’s quarterfinal game was less in doubt as Essex won by a 25-12 margin on Friday evening.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for the higher-seeded Patriots, especially for the team’s two seniors who played their last game for Mount Anthony, catcher Masson Billert and left fielder Autumn Hayes.
“Those girls played their hearts out today,” Coach Brooke Remington said after the game. “I think Autumn probably played her best game of the season… she played like it was her last game and she did a great job.”
Hayes was 0-3 at the plate. That included a ball she crushed on the first pitch she saw all day, but alas, right at Essex center fielder Caley Appenzeller. She also reached on an error on a hard-hit ball to short, and came around to score as part of the Patriots’ seven-run sixth inning.
While the box score doesn’t show Hayes doing much damage with the bat, she was outstanding with the glove and her arm, recording outfield assists with throws to the plate that would end Essex’s chances in both the second and the third.
Coach Katie Contrada commented on her catcher, Billert (2-4 with one RBI), who was on the other half of those inning-ending lasers from left field.
“Masson’s been awesome for us behind the dish all year,” she said. “Today she showed up, she was blocking balls, laying on tags, calling the game. I’m just really proud of her.”
The Patriots looked solid through the first two innings, trailing just 1-0. The Hornets would open things up in the top of the third, though. Patriots pitcher Mia Paligo began to struggle with control, opening the inning by hitting a batter and walking the next. Third baseman Maisie Baker would drive them both in to get a four-run third started for Essex.
As was a recurring theme throughout the game, though, the Patriots battled back. After the first two hitters were retired, Billert kickstarted some two-out offense by punching a ball through the left side of the infield. Allee George (3-4 with one RBI) followed that with a sweet inside-out swing for another single past the first baseman, with both Billert and George advancing on the throw.
With ducks on the pond, Paligo helped her own cause with a single to left, scoring both runners. However, Essex catcher Avery Casavant made a heads-up play and cut the throw to the plate, catching Paligo trying to take second. Paligo collided with second baseman Grace Cook and didn’t reach the bag.
In a controversial call, Paligo was ruled out despite the feelings from the Mount Anthony dugout that there should have been an obstruction call. Instead, the potentially big inning ended there with two runs and a 5-2 deficit after three.
Both teams pushed across three runs in the fourth and nothing in the fifth, and the MAU girls faced a manageable 8-5 deficit. Then, both offenses erupted in the sixth inning.
The Hornets recorded six hits (three doubles) drew five walks, and brought 16 batters to the plate in an enormous 11-run inning that proved to be the difference in the game. Essex’s designated player (essentially softball’s version of the designated hitter) Madison McGuin (4-6 with a double and 6 RBI) was a monster against the Patriots, recording four of her RBI in that sixth inning alone.
Now trailing 19-5, the Patriots were facing a loss by 12-run rule, and had to close the deficit just to see the seventh inning. The girls were up for it, though, not recording an out until their seventh batter of the inning.
The inning was punctuated with a two-run homer from cleanup hitter Caedance Bartholdi. The shot to center would bring both the loudest cheers from the MAU faithful, and essentially the last, as well.
The Hornets pushed across six more runs on the back of four more hits in the top of the seventh, and retired the Patriots in order to close out the game for the 25-12 final.
“The score maybe isn’t indicative of the game that was played,” Remington said. “It was an intense game.”
Both coaches took a moment to reflect on the bigger picture and how proud they were of the season as a whole, as well as the fight their Patriots displayed in their last contest of the year.
“Definitely proud to be their coaches today,” Contrada said of their team’s resolve to get back into the game with the big sixth inning. “That shows a lot of heart.”
Essex moves on to the state semifinals where they’ll see top-seeded Bellows Free Academy at 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday in St. Albans.