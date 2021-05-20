BENNINGTON — During practice on Thursday, the Mount Anthony softball team was doing its usual — batting practice, pitchers and catchers, infield and outfield.
But every few minutes, a different player would head into the dugout to talk with MAU co-coaches Katie Contrada and Brooke Remington.
“Breaking it down is really hard to making sure everything’s working like a well-oiled machine,” Remington said.
That combination of mental and physical readiness is a big reason why the Patriots are 9-0 and on top of the Division I standings with less than two weeks left in the regular season.
“It’s never our goal just to win a state championship,” Remington said. “The goal for Katie and I is always just to come out, teach kids how to play softball and to love a game that we’ve loved our whole lives. We’re always one game, one minute, one play at a time.”
The coaches, who have won three state titles together leading MAU, say that connecting with the players during the season is important.
“I think it’s important for the kids to trust us and know that we’re going to be honest with them,” Contrada said. “We’ll be there for the good, bad and the ugly. It’s about how we can improve and to show we believe these kids. We think it’s important to touch base with each kid and just to tell them how they’re doing in the season. All of our kids are doing great and each one has a specific role. So we talk about where we see them going forward.”
Mount Anthony has been an offensive juggernaut this season again, outscoring their opponents 149-16 in its nine games.
In every game except one — a 5-0 win over Springfield, the Patriots have scored double digits, including a 27-5 win at Rutland and a 32-0 win over Fair Haven.
In the circle, senior Sofia Berryhill has had five shutouts in her nine games, making life difficult for opposing hitters throughout Southern Vermont.
Unfortunately, there has been some criticism about the schedule, playing games against teams that haven’t done well this year, but Contrada said you have to play the schedule you have.
“Some of our best games over the years are against the Massachusetts teams — Greylock, Drury, Pittsfield,” Contrada said. “We weren’t able to play them this year. So we only get 12 games, while most of the Northern teams get 14 or 16.”
So far, they’ve answered every challenge and sit as the No. 1 seed as the end of the season approaches.
“We’re doing everything we can to be ready for the playoffs,’ Contrada said. “That’s everything from breaking it down to having some scrimmages on the field and taking practice seriously every day. We come out here with a plan with specific things to work on and our kids come out here focused and they want to get better.”