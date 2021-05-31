BENNINGTON -- The Mount Anthony softball team finished 12-0 this season, the first time that the program has ever went into the playoffs with an unblemished mark.
Thanks to that, the Patriots will have the No. 1 seed when the Division I playoffs begin this week.
Mount Anthony will host the winner of No. 8 Rutland and No. 9 Colchester on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the softball field at MAUHS.
The Patriots have had an amazing season up to this point. They've outscored opponents 193-15 in the 12 games and have gotten contributions from every player on the roster.
Pitching-wise, Sofia Berryhill has been the stud in the circle, racking up seven shutouts in her 12 games, including the past four games that were played.
The Patriots won the Division I championship in 2017, 2015 and 2014, and finished runner up in 2018 and 2016.
----
The Mount Anthony baseball team finished the year at 8-3, earning the No. 5 seed in Division I. It's the highest seed for the Patriots since they were the third seed in 2012.
They'll face No. 12 St. Johnsbury on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Spinelli Field, with the winner facing the winner between Rice and Rutland.
"It was an exciting day," said MAU coach Trevor Coyne. "The kids were a little nervous, but they know our goals and they are ready to go."
St. Johnsbury comes in at 3-12 on the year, but they have beaten Rice this season.
"Everyone is 0-0 and we have to get that message across," Coyne said.
Coyne said that guys like Ethan LaBatt and Charlie Gratton are peaking at the right time.
"Ethan has the best average on the team and Charlie was only our designated hitter in the beginning of the year, and now he's in the starting lineup," Coyne said.
---
The Burr and Burton baseball team got the No. 9 seed in the Division I playoffs and they'll head to No. 8 seed South Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.
BBA had won five straight heading into its final two games of the year against Brattleboro and Fair Haven, but lost both to the Colonels and Slaters, losing the home game as a top 8 seed.
Trevor Greene has been the No. 1 starter for the Bulldogs all year, having a part of the year where nearly all of his outs were via the strikeout. Will Addington and Max Brownlee have had up-and-down seasons on the mound, but give BBA coach Ed Lewicki multiple options on the bump.
Offensively, Coleman Reece has been good out of the leadoff spot, with Sam Steinman as a strong No. 2 hitter. Jakob Crossman has come in as a pinch hitter and made good use of his at-bats in big spots.
---
In Division IV, the Arlington baseball team finished the season at 11-2 and are the No. 3 seed, its highest placement since 2003 and its best in Division IV since 1990.
The Eagles will host No. 6 Rivendell on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Arlington Rec Park, a team they beat earlier this season 9-0.
Griffin Briggs has been the leader offensively and on the mound for the Eagles, who have outscored teams 132-68 and have won the last three in a row heading into the postseason.
In fact, Arlington coach Jamie Wright said that his top five hitters in the lineup have propelled the Eagles where they are this season.
"Cannon [Petry] has been our leadoff and Ricky [Perez] is starting to play his best now," Wright said. "Taylor [Therriault] is so consistent and Dylan [Wright] has been getting better behind the plate. The younger guys are getting much more confidence."
Wright said having the No. 3 seed is good because the team gets at least one home game.
"We have a lot of fans, so that will be good," Wright said. "It will still be a tough challenge because Rivendell has played good baseball. We'll need to be on our A game."