SPRINGFIELD — Mount Anthony softball ended its regular season with a win, defeating Springfield 9-8 on Thursday.

Mia Paligo pitched six innings, striking out nine batters. Madisyn Crossman also saw some time inside the circle, pitching the sixth inning for MAU and fanning one batter.

Masson Billert hit everything she saw, going a perfect five-for-five at the plate with two RBIs. Grace Kobelia also had a productive day at the dish, going three-for-four and driving in one run.

The Patriots finish their season 9-5. 

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

