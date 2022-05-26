SPRINGFIELD — Mount Anthony softball ended its regular season with a win, defeating Springfield 9-8 on Thursday.
Mia Paligo pitched six innings, striking out nine batters. Madisyn Crossman also saw some time inside the circle, pitching the sixth inning for MAU and fanning one batter.
Masson Billert hit everything she saw, going a perfect five-for-five at the plate with two RBIs. Grace Kobelia also had a productive day at the dish, going three-for-four and driving in one run.
The Patriots finish their season 9-5.