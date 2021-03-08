CRAFTSBURY — The Mount Anthony boys Nordic ski team led after the classic event at the state meet at Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Monday, but they were edged in the skate and ended up second overall to Mount Mansfield.
Mount Mansfield finished the skiathlon — a 4K classic race followed by a 4K skate race — with 77 points. Mount Anthony was close behind with 82. Brattleboro reached the podium with a third-place finish, followed by CVU in fourth.
Mount Anthony was fourth after the classic, only five points behind the Cougars.
The Patriots were victorious in the skate race, but only by one point over MMU, not enough to make up the difference.
“We skated really well and the classic was so even between the four teams, a couple points here and there and it made it hard to come back,” said Mount Anthony coach Rob Short. “We had two racers in the top 10 in both races.”
In the classic, Riley Thurber was third overall, finishing the 4K in 10 minutes, 59.1 seconds. Finn Payne was seventh in 11:20.
The other two scorers in the event were Peter McKenna in 16th and Silas Rella-Neill in 30th.
Mount Mansfield had three of its skiers in the top 13, with Willem Smith fourth, Austin Elliott eighth and Taylor Carlsen 13th.
In the skate race, MAU was first overall.
Thurber had the best placement for MAU in skate -fifth overall — with a time of 09:45.6
Payne placed seventh overall at 09:49.5 while McKenna finished 11th with a time of 09:56.7.
Short knew the northern competition would be a challenge.
“We knew all those teams would be challenging, didn’t shake out in our favor,” he said.
Despite falling just short of another title, the MAU coach is proud of his team’s season.
Set the goals in the beginning of the year,” Short said. “The success to get there, they should be inspired. Second is a huge success, pretty darn good for those boys.
The future is bright for the MAU Nordic team.
“We’re just looking to get better,” Short said. “Trying to keep the tradition alive. (It) feeds the program and inspires kids to keep training and reach you goals.”