BENNINGTON — On a gorgeous weather day in Southern Vermont, the Mount Anthony baseball and softball teams recognized its seniors on Thursday before their games against Green Mountain and Springfield, respectively.
In both games, those graduating 12th graders made their presence felt — as softball topped Springfield 10-0 and baseball won on a 2-run double in the bottom of the seventh for an 11-10 victory against Green Mountain.
---
In softball, two seniors played their last regular season home games — pitcher Sofia Berryhill and outfielder Danielle Moscarello — and both had huge contributions.
“Both of them are such hard workers,” said MAU co-coach Brooke Remington. “The younger girls look up to them. Both of them are playing softball in college [Berryhill at St. Lawrence and Moscarello at SUNY-Potsdam]. They are leading on and off the field.”
Berryhill continued her amazing season in the circle, pitching a complete game, allowing only two hits and no runs, while striking out 11 Cosmos. She didn’t allow any hits after the third inning. At the plate, Berryhill had a hit and two RBI.
The game was MAU’s fifth straight shutout, with Berryhill winning four of the five [the other game was a forfeit].
Moscarello, batting out of the fifth spot in the order, had a hit and a run scored as she started the Patriots’ five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away.
MAU took a lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI fielder’s choice from Caedance Bartholdi, then added two more runs in the third on a sac fly by Allee George.
They extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth when Bartholdi blasted a homer leading off the frame — her first of the year — and Mia Paligo scoring on Berryhill’s single.
“Cae has been working a lot on hitting with Taylor [former MAU star Taylor Dicranian],” Remington said. “She’s made some changes and today it all came together. She hit a huge bomb to left-center today.”
The team is 12-0, its first undefeated season, and right now sits as the No. 1 seed in Division I.
It was a senior for the baseball team too, that had the most clutch hit of the day.
Down 10-9 in the bottom of the seventh, Caleb Hay came up with the tying runs on base. He hit a shot that appeared to be foul, but the umpires ruled it fair and both runs came in to score, setting off a celebration after the walk-off.
The game was back and forth throughout. Charlie Gratton, another senior for Trevor Coyne’s Patriot squad, crushed a three-run homer early on to give MAU a 4-2 lead and eventually their lead grew to 8-2.
But Green Mountain clawed back on the strength of some wildness on the mound and a couple of key hits and took a 9-8 lead after 3 1/2 innings.
Mount Anthony fought back themselves. Nat Greenslet blasted a shot into the net in left-center to tie the game at 9-9, Green Mountain took the lead after a trio of walks in the top of the sixth before Hay ended it with his double to left.
“It’s a good feeling to know that these guys will never quit,” said Coyne, whose team is 8-3 with one game left on Saturday against Fair Haven. “We’re trying to get rid of some of those flat periods.”
Before the game, MAU honored its six seniors — Hay, Gratton, Ethan LaBatt, Brodie Krawczyk, Ethan Paligo and Jack Ware.
“The seniors have really come through for us this season,” Coyne said. “They have helped put this program in the right direction.”