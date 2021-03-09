BENNINGTON — The first three quarters of Tuesday night’s game against Woodstock was a sloppy one for the Mount Anthony boys basketball team.
They admitted that on Senior Night, there was a lot of energy — some good, some not-so-good.
But by the end, the Patriots started to click on all cylinders, outscoring the Wasps by 11 in the final quarter of a 56-43 victory at Kates Gym.
“Coming out in the first three quarters, we had so much energy,” said MAU’s Gavin Johnson. “We were all over the place, but from the third and into the fourth, we really buckled down and had to get back into the game. Once we had it back in our control, we calmed down a little bit and we ended up pulling it out.”
One of the five Patriot seniors — Johnson — led the way on both ends of the floor. At one, he scored 21 points, including 11 in the fourth. At the other, he kept Woodstock from getting many second chance points by grabbing 17 rebounds in his final regular season home game.
“After the first quarter, we told him he had to get every rebound and for the most part over the last three quarters, he did,” Hass said.
That first quarter saw MAU jump out to a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes and a 9-4 lead after the first eight minutes. Woodstock hung around throughout the second quarter and after a three near the end of the half from Declan McCullough, the lead was 23-15 MAU at the break.
“In the first half, we played some good basketball and we played some bad basketball,” said MAU coach Marcus Hass. “But they came through when it counted and some guys stepped up and make big shots.”
In the third, Woodstock started to find its groove, especially from the outside as they hit three 3-pointers, a pair from Cooper Dorsogna, the last one cutting the MAU lead to 31-30 with 3:50 left in the fourth.
But MAU sophomore Gavin Schnoop had a big shot of his own, beating the third-quarter horn with a three to give MAU a 36-32 lead going into the fourth.
Shortly into the final quarter, Schnoop hit another three as part of a 9-point MAU run to boost the lead to 45-32 with 6:10 left in the contest.
“One of the best parts of our team is that we have an amazing bench with great role players,” Johnson said. “Gavin is a great shooter, he’s finally got his stroke and I’m proud of him.”
From there, Johnson helped keep the Wasps at bay, including punctuating the Patriots’ third straight victory with a massive dunk in the closing minutes.
“He’s been a good player for us for four years and this is his time to have his own moment,” Hass said. “He had some good success tonight and we all enjoyed watching him play.”
Braeden Billert had nine for MAU, while Andrew Steadman, a senior, scored eight points, including a pair of three-pointers.
Mount Anthony has one more regular season game, Friday against Brattleboro, and will await their seed in the upcoming Division I playoffs.