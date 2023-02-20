BENNINGTON — The sequel to the overtime thriller between Mount Anthony and Brattleboro just a couple of weeks ago did not live up to the original installment, but ultimately the result was the same. On Feb. 9, the Colonels needed overtime to put away the Patriots. Monday night, they went on the road and dominated the Patriots from wire to wire in a 68-45 win.
“(The first game) was really good, went to overtime. Great atmosphere, fun game, a battle both ways,” Patriots coach Hunter Stratton said after the game. “Tonight they came out ready to play and we didn’t.”
Brattleboro's 6-foot-9 center Paul McGillion was too much to handle for the Patriots in the low post on this night and led the way for the Colonels with 16 points. Cam Frost had 14, including four 3-pointers made. Tristan Evans chipped in 13 and Tate Chamberlin had 12.
Patriots junior Carter Thompson led all scorers with 20, but he ultimately had a rough night offensively, and the Patriots couldn’t generate much help for him. Braeden Billert was just shy of a double-double with 10 points and 8 rebounds, but was 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Shemar Sookdar had 10 for the Patriots, as well.
“Lack of effort. Lack of focus,” Stratton said of the performance that led to a season-low 45 points for Patriots. “We didn’t do the things that we worked on all week in practice, and this is what happens.”
The Colonels never trailed in the game, and opened things up with a 12-3 run. Thompson knocked down his only two triples of the game in the first to keep the Patriots in striking distance, down 21-13 after eight minutes, but he went cold from three the rest of the night.
It seemed the Patriots had found a way to slow McGillion’s aggression in the paint a bit when Billert drew a charge against him early in the second. Instead, the Colonels turned to their perimeter offense in a quarter that belonged to Frost. He knocked down two of his three triples in the quarter during another 11-2 run, and the Colonels were off and running, leading 42-26 at the half.
Both offenses were slow to start the third, with just five points apiece through the first five minutes after the break. The Colonels found their rhythm again, though, while the Patriots did not, and they closed out a third consecutive quarter where they outscored the Patriots by 8.
The Patriots fall to 6-12 (1-4 division) on the year. Their final two games of the season could both have seeding implications in the state tournament. They’ll be at Burr and Burton (6-12) Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and host Burlington (5-12) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Colonels close out the regular season with an 11-8 mark and would be the five-seed in the state tournament if everything holds through the end of the week.