WOODFORD — WOODFORD — The Mount Anthony Boys and Girls Nordic teams took first in the Southern Vermont League championships, both making it official with their wins of the relay portion held at Prospect Mountain on Wednesday.
“We were pretty well set heading into the relay, and they just capped it all off winning their respective relays,” said MAU Nordic coach Rob Short.
The boys team of Finn Payne, Luke Rizio, Riley Thurber and Peter McKenna was particularly dominant, finishing the four-leg relay in 30:33, a full 2:05 faster than second-place Woodstock.
The girls squad of Eden White, Elyse Altland, Aurora Rella-Neill and Tanis White finished in 38:06, 22 seconds ahead of Woodstock.
Rizio and Tanis White also won individual titles in the classic and skate events.
All that remains for MAU Nordic is the Vermont State Nordic Championships, which is a two-day event. Next Thursday, the two teams will be traveling all the way to the Northeast Kingdom for the classic portion of the competition, held at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Then, the state champions will be crowned after the second event, the skate portion, held at Rikert Outdoor Center in Ripton.
Short has high hopes for both teams, especially the boys, who have shown well in their limited competition up north, and placed first through fourth in the classic division for the SVLs.
“The boys are looking to repeat. They’ve been here and done this before, so they’re just looking to do it again,” said Short. “It’s just been like hitting repeat with this group of boys.”
“As a coach, I’ve been very fortunate to have such a motivated group of kids,” he later added.
For both MAU Nordic teams, there is a clearly established culture at this point that every one of the skiers feeds off of.
“They’ve really bought into that,” said Short. “We compete hard against each other in training and push each other, so we can get the result we want when it comes race time.”