The Mount Anthony Nordic teams swept its meets on Wednesday at Woodstock. The boys finished with 17 total points, while Brattleboro came in second with 25.
MAU’s Riley Thurber earned his first podium win of the young season, finishing in 17 minutes and 22 seconds and pacing the Patriots to the victory.
MAU’s Finnegan Payne finished second overall (17:39), Peter McKenna sixth (18:33) and BBA’s LukeLehmann eighth (19:10) all found themselves placing inside the top 10.
The MAU girls finished with a total of 16, with Brattleboro once again placing second, this time with a score of 22.
Maggie Payneplaced first overall for the girls with a time of 20:33 seconds. Eden White placed second in the race, finishing in 20:54.
Sadie Korzec finished sixth overall (22:48), BBA’s Mackenzie Morgan placed eighth (23:41) and MAU’s Chloe Stitcher rounded out the local athletes to place top-10, finishing ninth overall (23:42).
MAU boys Nordic improves to 3-0 on the season, while the girls side is now 2-1.