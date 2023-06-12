NORTHFIELD — The Vermont Division II Boys Lacrosse State Championship game between Mount Anthony and Hartford was an instant classic. Every possession was consequential, and the Patriots buzzed around the Hurricanes’ goal for most of the final two minutes looking for a tying goal, but couldn’t find it, dropping a thrilling and emotional title game, 7-6.
Three different teams in state final games had MAU supporters scattered to the winds on Saturday, with softball in Castleton and baseball in Burlington. This had the Patriots’ cheering section at Norwich University’s Sabine Field noticeably smaller than the Hurricanes’, but the MAU faithful matched their counterparts’ volume all day.
Junior Tyler DeBoer gave them all something to cheer about very quickly, getting the Patriots on the board first just 91 seconds into the game with one of his two goals on the day. The lead, however, was both short-lived and their only one of the day.
Hartford’s Brayden Trombly answered with two quick goals, and Logan Caffrey added another to give the ‘Canes a 3-1 lead midway through a fast and furious first period. Both teams would add two more markers a piece for a 5-3 score at the end of the first.
Both defenses settled down from there; the two sides combined for just five goals the rest of the way. MAU junior goalie Landon Brimmer turned away the Hartford attack time and again, recording a whopping 19 saves on the day.
“Brimmer stood on his head all year,” said Coach Frank Gaudette after the game. “It’s nice to have him back there, the kids trust him. I think that helps everyone else play more aggressive when they know they’ve got a backstop back there.”
A fantastic save percentage of 73 percent can be misleading in some games, but that was not the case on Saturday. Brimmer made a handful of saves that can be described as “high degree of difficulty,” keeping the Patriots in striking distance all day.
Brimmer’s eight saves in the second quarter alone kept the Hurricanes off the board, while the Patriots closed the gap with Aiden Moscarello’s man-up goal just over three minutes into the second. That was the only score of the quarter, and Hartford took a 5-4 lead into halftime.
The Hurricanes came out of the break with their hair on fire, keeping the Patriots under siege for the first two minutes of the second half. The Patriot defense held up to the barrage, though, and Brimmer made another four saves in that stretch, including a highlight-reel stop where he had very little time to move from right post to left while reacting to a pass and quick shot down low.
The dam finally broke when Cavan Benjamin buried a feed from Caffrey to increase the MAU deficit back to two with 9:41 to play in the third. The deficit never got any larger as the blow-for-blow nature of the game continued.
With goals at a premium in the second half, sophomore James Murphy scored a big one and found the back of the net just a couple of minutes after Benjamin’s to show the Patriots just weren’t going away quietly.
Joseph Barwood, assisted by Blaine Gour, would notch his second goal of the day when Hartford got its only man-up opportunity of the day. It proved to be the winner in the game.
The Hurricanes settled into a more conservative, ball-control offense in the fourth quarter to preserve their lead. The Patriot defense did its job, however, and with more aggressive play in their own end, gave their team several possessions and a chance to win it.
The Patriots had some offensive momentum early in the quarter, and it appeared that Lucas Lincourt drew a foul with an attack down low near Hartford’s right post. After a long conference by the officials, the flag was waved off. The debate was all for naught, as senior captain Henry Frechette cut the lead to one just 20 seconds later.
The tension only grew from there. The Patriots drew two more concurrent one-minute penalties in the middle of the quarter, actually holding a two-man advantage for a nine second stretch as they tried to manufacture the tying goal. A couple of costly turnovers squandered the Patriots’ best chance.
“We put the ball on the ground,” Gaudette said, lamenting the missed opportunities.
"They had one man-up play and they scored on it. That’s the ball game.”
The Patriots kept the heat on for almost the entire remainder of the quarter, but the Hurricane defense, led by freshman goaltender Graham Thompson, kept their composure and turned away the Patriots time and again while clinging to the one-goal lead.
Chants of “MAU! MAU!” rang from the stands as the Patriots talked things over during a timeout with 32 seconds to play, setting the stage for the incredible finish. Everyone held their breath as Thompson was forced to make one last big save with just 16 seconds remaining. The ensuing scrum for the loose ball resulted in a penalty on the Patriots, effectively ending the game.
“We had time. I think I looked up and we had it somewhere down in there with 24 seconds, but…” Gaudette shrugged.
Several exhausted Patriots slumped down to the turf as the final second ticked off the clock and the Hurricanes raced past them to celebrate. Despite the devastating result, the post-game message that could be heard from the coaching staff to the players was very positive, focusing on an excellent run to the championship game, including an upset of second-seeded Harwood in the semifinals.
They also gave the undefeated Hurricanes (18-0) what was easily their toughest test of the season – their only one-goal victory. The narrow margin was also evidence of the marked improvement by the Patriots over the season, as they lost to the very same Hartford team 12-4 in April.
“The kids bought in. They bought in and believed that they could win,” Gaudette said, reflecting on the whole season. “Beginning of the year, we played them and South Burlington, and we were ready to roll over. Then we played a couple of good teams, beat Woodstock, played a tight game at BBA, they bought in and they knew they could beat those guys.”